LastPass Announces New iOS Save and Fill Experience to Increase Usability for Mobile Customers

BOSTON, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LastPass , the global leader in zero-knowledge password management, today announced its new save and fill experience giving all customers the ability to fill in, create and save their credentials directly within a site’s form field when using the iOS Safari extension on iPhones and iPads. Additionally, customers are now able to directly complete an online form and save it to their LastPass vault without needing to retrieve, or copy and paste, their information from a separate application. The new functionality from LastPass became possible after Apple rolled out the necessary technology on the iOS platform to its partners and developers.



“Our customers have requested and anticipated a simplified save and fill experience and we’re confident the new functionality will improve their experience drastically by having the full power of LastPass on a mobile device, right at their fingertips,” said Dan DeMichele, Vice President of Product Management for LastPass.

Later this summer, LastPass will expand the save and fill experience for desktop users and will expand the offering across additional web browsers such as Chrome and Firefox. The phased rollout is replacing the previous save and fill offering from LastPass.

The new functionality streamlines and improves the overall usability of LastPass for all customers. A few highlights of the new offering include:

Directly fills from, or saves to, the user’s LastPass vault without opening the application itself to retrieve it via copy and paste increasing overall security and ease of use;

Increasing the ease of use when filling out a field logging into a website, including the ability for a user to generate a new password and add a new site to the vault;

Allowing for credit cards and addresses to be filled in from the user’s vault;

Eliminating the back and forth between a website’s login page and the LastPass Vault, making the experience now unified directly on the site.

LastPass recommends that customers turn on autofill in their mobile device settings and enable the LastPass iOS Safari Extension for the best mobile experience.

This improvement comes on the heels of the company’s passwordless login announcement where all customers can now access their vault using the LastPass Authenticator, the company’s multi-factor authenticator application, without the need to type in a master password. As the first password manager with this offering, LastPass is committed to delivering products and features that provide a seamless and secure experience.

To learn more, please visit the LastPass blog.

