Holberton Partners With Jigsaw Academy to Offer a Certificate in Full Stack Development in India

SAN FRANCISCO, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holberton, which is making software engineering education affordable and accessible globally, announced today its partnership with India’s leading data science and emerging technologies institute, Jigsaw Academy. Under this partnership, students in India will receive postgraduate (PG) certification in Full-Stack Development.



This partnership comes as part of Holberton’s Operating System (OS) of Education initiative to support its primary objective of making world-class education accessible to the many. Holberton will provide the projects, platform, tools, and services required for the purposes of training, whereas Jigsaw Academy will be responsible for delivering the programs and providing mentoring support to enrolled students.

Highlighting this partnership, Sarita Digumarti, Co-founder of Jigsaw Academy, said, “Jigsaw Academy is excited to be partnering with Holberton for our PG certificate program in Full Stack Development. Holberton’s state of the art platform allows students to gain project experience that will make their full-stack skills more relevant and real-world focused. We are fully committed to offering the best experience to all our students and are looking forward to working closely with Holberton to create the next generation of skilled software engineers in India.”

A postgraduate certificate program in Full Stack Development will assist in training talented Indian students to become software engineers who are ready to contribute from their first day on the job. “With this partnership, we aim to prepare Indian students to meet tomorrow’s world’s challenges by equipping today’s pragmatic youth with the necessary skill sets to become self-reliant,” said Julien Barbier, Founder, and CEO of Holberton.

About Jigsaw Academy

Jigsaw Academy is the best data science institute in India that offers various courses in analytics to change the course of its students’ careers. Jigsaw Academy offers the most industry-relevant holistic interactive learning programs across emerging technologies. These SME-designed programs are delivered by expert faculty along with facilitating live interactions with industry experts for relevant guidance. These programs are aimed at making learners competent professionals with the relevant skill set for a successful career.

About Holberton

Founded in Silicon Valley in 2015, Holberton’s innovative and flexible delivery of the OS of Education provides a unique portfolio of tools, auto-graded tailored curricula, and teaching methods to help its customers—education institutions, universities, corporations, governments, and Holberton School franchisees—successfully train the next generation of highly skilled digital talent at scale.

