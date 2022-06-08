Giyani Announces Confirmation of High Grade Intersections at its Otse Prospect

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

TORONTO, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM, GR:A2DUU8) ("Giyani" or the "Company"), developer of the K.Hill battery grade manganese project in Botswana (“K.Hill Battery Manganese Project” or “K.Hill”), is pleased to announce the completion of sample assaying from its Otse manganese oxide prospect (“Otse”), following its 2021 initial exploration program.



Highlights

SGS South Africa has assayed 5,126 samples from Giyani’s 2021 exploration program at Otse with a number of intersections exceeding 60.0% manganese oxide (“ MnO ”) including hole RCOT21_015 reporting 44.5% MnO over 27.5 metres (“ m ”).

”) including hole RCOT21_015 reporting 44.5% MnO over 27.5 metres (“ ”). In late 2021, Giyani drilled 4,149 m of reverse circulation (“ RC ”) drill holes in both the north and south target areas at Otse.

”) drill holes in both the north and south target areas at Otse. Assay and drilling data from the program will be submitted to SRK Consulting (“SRK”) for estimation of a maiden mineral resource for Otse, currently anticipated in Q4 2022.



In December 2021, the Company completed its initial exploration drilling campaign at Otse, focused on the site of historical workings based on excellent correlation between northwest-southeast trending chargeability anomalies and manganese mineralization.

A total of 5,126 samples were submitted to SGS for assay and notable results include:

Hole ID



Interval Including From (m) To (m) % MnO Width (m) From (m) To (m) %MnO Width (m) RCOT21_006 22.0 39.5 31.3 17.5 32.5 36.5 61.3 4.0 RCOT21_015 8.5 36.0 44.5 27.5 18.0 33.0 62.2 15.0 RCOT21_020 26.5 39.0 31.2 12.5 30.0 34.0 41.8 4.0 RCOT21_021 13.5 22.0 25.3 8.5 17.0 19.5 36.2 2.5 RCOT21_031 11.0 21.0 28.7 10.0 15.0 18.0 34.7 3.0 RCOT21_035 25.0 35.5 30.0 10.5 30.5 33.5 45.5 3.0 RCOT21_043 15.5 25.0 26.6 9.5 19.5 23.0 39.6 3.5 RCOT21_052 6.0 14.5 30.2 8.5 10.5 12.5 37.5 2.0

Note: Assays of major element oxides by X-Ray Fluorescence using borate fusion.

All drilling data and assay results will be submitted to SRK for estimation of a maiden resource for Otse. Giyani currently anticipates that a Mineral Resource Estimate will be completed by Q4 2022.

Otse is located approximately 50 kilometres east of the K.Hill Battery Manganese Project and lies only two kilometres from the A1 highway between Gaborone and the border with South Africa. Giyani is developing K.Hill to be a responsible, low carbon and sustainable producer of high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate (“HPMSM”), a critical raw material for the electric vehicle (“EV”) market.

Ore mined from Otse should be easily transportable to the envisaged site of the processing plant at the K.Hill Battery Manganese Project and the Company is assessing the potential for high-grade Otse material to be blended with K.Hill ore to increase operational and economic efficiency.

Robin Birchall, CEO of the Company, commented:

“In the context of manganese projects being developed for HPMSM production by any listed company, Otse is showing its potential to be a class apart. To achieve multiple holes showing grades of over 30% MnO across widths greater than 10 m strengthens the prospect’s promise to have an even higher average grade than K.Hill and we look forward to its maiden Mineral Resource Estimate later this year.

Through these initial results, Otse has shown the potential to strengthen further our strategy of becoming a major producer of sustainable HPMSM for the EV market. Sweetening the feedstock for the K.Hill Battery Manganese Project with high-grade Otse material could significantly enhance HPMSM production per tonne of ore and lower cash operating costs, thereby increasing profitability. Over the coming months, we will be undertaking mineralogical and metallurgical testwork to confirm ore characteristics and how best to integrate Otse into our development plans.”

About Giyani

Giyani is a mineral resource company focused on becoming one of Africa’s first low-carbon producers of high-purity manganese sulphate precursor materials directly from manganese oxide ore, used by battery manufacturers for the expanding EV market, through the advancement of its manganese assets in the Kanye Basin in south-eastern Botswana, (the “Kanye Basin Prospects”) through its wholly-owned Botswana subsidiary Menzi Battery Metals (Pty) Limited. The Company’s Kanye Basin Prospects consist of 10 prospecting licences and include the past producing Kgwakgwe Hill mine and project, referred to as the K.Hill Battery Manganese Project, the Otse manganese prospect and the Lobatse manganese prospect, both of which have seen historical mining activities.

The Company is currently undertaking a feasibility study on the K.Hill Battery Manganese Project, following an updated preliminary assessment report announced on April 12, 2021, with a post-tax NPV of USD332 million and post-tax IRR of 80%, based on a development plan to produce around 891,000 tonnes of HPMSM over a 10 year project life. An updated 43-101 technical report on the K.Hill Battery Manganese Project is available on www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website at www.giyanimetals.com.

Qualified Persons / NI 43-101 Disclosures

Mr. Luhann Theron, MSc., Pr.Sci.Nat. 400184/15, of Lambda Tau is registered with the SACNASP. Mr. Theron is currently at site and is a qualified person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Theron is the Chief Geologist for the Company and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content contained in this press release but is not independent for the purposes of NI 43-101.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Giyani Metals Corp.

Robin Birchall, CEO

Contact:

Robin Birchall CEO, Director

+44 7711 313019

rbirchall@giyanimetals.com

George Donne

VP Business Development

+44 7866 591 897

gdonne@giyanimetals.com

Judith Webster

Corporate Secretary

+1 416 453 8818

jwebster@giyanimetals.com

