AmeriCorps Awards More Than $580 Million to State and National Service Programs

WASHINGTON, D.C., June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism, awarded state service commissions and 342 nonprofit, faith and community-based organizations more than $580 million in AmeriCorps State and National federal funding.

One of the largest investments in agency history, this funding allocates more than $139 million of AmeriCorps' historic $1 billion American Rescue Plan investment. Grants totaling more than $431 million will support more than 42,000 AmeriCorps members. In addition, more than $156 million in formula funding is being awarded to governor-appointed state service commissions, which will support additional AmeriCorps member positions as determined by state priorities.

“At our core, AmeriCorps is committed to ensuring federal investments support the needs of our local communities,” said AmeriCorps CEO Michael D. Smith. “This new investment, one of the largest ever, will further strengthen our partnerships with state and local governments to meet the most pressing needs of communities nationwide.”

“These grants, made up of AmeriCorps and American Rescue Plan funding, empower a growing network of local, state and national organizations committed to using national service to address critical community needs,” said Sonali Nijhawan, director of AmeriCorps State and National programs. “Together, we will engage AmeriCorps members who will add vital capacity to communities. I’m proud to continue integrating our agency’s funding with programs that use evidence-based interventions to support local communities in addressing their most pressing needs.”

AmeriCorps focuses on evidence-based programs and initiatives in the agency's priority areas: disaster response; economic opportunity; education; environmental stewardship; healthy futures; and veterans and military families. The FY 2022 grant competition awarded funds to state service commissions and nonprofit, faith and community-based organizations that address COVID-19 response and recovery; educational opportunity and economic mobility in communities facing persistent unemployment; social cohesion and civic engagement; quality of life services for veterans and military families; environmental stewardship and climate change, and services for rural communities. View a complete list of awards, including organizations and funding totals.

In addition to the grant funding, AmeriCorps is making available up to $173 million in education awards for AmeriCorps members. After a full-service term, members receive a Segal AmeriCorps Education Award of approximately $6,500 toward tuition at eligible schools and at specific GI Bill-approved educational programs for veterans or student loan repayment.

The AmeriCorps member positions funded by these grants will prepare students for college, revitalize cities, connect veterans to jobs, fight the opioid epidemic, rebuild communities following disasters, preserve public lands, strengthen education, foster economic opportunity, and more. They will join the more than 1.2 million AmeriCorps members who have served since the program's inception in 1994 and earned more than $4.2 billion in education awards.

AmeriCorps regularly grants federal funding to local communities and organizations across the country. The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 included unprecedented funding to stop the spread of COVID-19 and respond to the public health, education and economic crises caused by the pandemic. In the last year, $644 million in American Rescue Plan funds were invested in AmeriCorps State and National to increase living allowances for members, distribute formula funding for Governor-appointed state service commissions, expand access to match replacement funds, and expand existing programs to meet increased needs. Additional funds will be awarded throughout the year including funds for legally recognized American Indian and Alaskan Native Tribes or tribal organizations.

Learn more about these AmeriCorps positions at AmeriCorps.Gov/ASN.

###

AmeriCorps, the federal agency for volunteerism and national service, provides opportunities for Americans to serve their country domestically, address the nation’s most pressing challenges, improve lives and communities, and strengthen civic engagement. Each year, the agency places more than 250,000 AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers in intensive service roles; and empowers millions more to serve as long-term, short-term, or one-time volunteers. Learn more at AmeriCorps.gov.

AmeriCorps offers opportunities for individuals of all backgrounds to be a part of the national service community, grow personally and professionally, and receive benefits for their service. Learn how to get involved at AmeriCorps.gov/serve

Attachment