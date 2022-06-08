INDEVCO Plastics Launches Production in New South Carolina Plant

Orangeburg, South Carolina, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INDEVCO Plastics, a member of INDEVCO North America Plastics Division, is now operating in its 100,000 square-foot greenfield plant on Prosperity Drive in Orangeburg, South Carolina. Construction of the flexible packaging facility began in 2021 in Orangeburg County Industrial Park and houses manufacturing, warehousing, offices, and laboratory space.

“Our plant in Orangeburg further cements the commitment of our Board of Directors and owners to grow INDEVCO Plastics in North America,” explains Chady Zablit, Senior VP of Manufacturing. “It confirms our purpose to create opportunity for people, just as we create packaging solutions for customers as an essential part of their value chain.” The company has invested $25 million in the first phase and expects to generate 50 jobs.

The operation will manufacture polyethylene converting films, as well as FFS and Stretch Hood Films. “Sustainable films are our growth focus,” says Scott Sirmans, Divisional Sales Director for INDEVCO Plastics. “We are aligning our supply chain to ensure we can deliver recycled and recyclable films to help customers reduce their environmental impacts, while meeting their product performance requirements.”

INDEVCO Plastics’ Carbon Footprint Reduction Program is designed to help customers quantify and reduce their impacts through sustainable packaging metrics, including raw material reduction or downgauging, use of post-industrial recycled (PIR) and post-consumer recycled (PCR) content, and product design for 100% recyclability.

About INDEVCO Plastics

INDEVCO Plastics produces polyethylene flexible packaging for appliance and electronics, beverage, building material, chemical and petrochemical, industrial salt and minerals, lawn and garden, packaging converting, pet food and animal nutrition, and transport packaging markets.

INDEVCO Plastics is a division of INDEVCO North America and the multinational INDEVCO Group, a signatory to the Alliance to End Plastic Waste (AEPW) and the Sustainable Packaging Coalition (SPC). INDEVCO companies are committed to designing and developing sustainable plastic packaging for a circular economy.

