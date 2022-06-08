Purdue launches Semiconductor Degrees Program

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Economic security in the United States critically depends on the development of a talent pipeline in the field of semiconductors, and the Purdue College of Engineering is responding by launching a comprehensive set of innovative, interdisciplinary degrees and credentials in this vital field.

Semiconductor Degrees Program (SDP), the suite of interdisciplinary Purdue degrees and credentials, will educate both graduate and undergraduate students and across residential and online, enabling a quick ramp-up of skilled talent and creating the next-generation of semiconductor workforce to reassert American preeminence in this critical industry.

SDP has received positive comments from 18 CEOs and is advised by a leadership board of industry senior executives.

With state-of-the-art facilities and more than 50 world-leading faculty members whose research expertise spans the entire spectrum of semiconductors and microelectronics, Purdue is poised to be the academic leader in semiconductor education, research, and industry partnerships.

Unveiled as a plan in September 2021 and officially launched in May 2022 at Indiana’s Global Economic Summit, Purdue SDP touts five distinct features:

6-in-1 content: Chemicals/materials, tools, design, manufacturing, and packaging — all semiconductor industry’s key steps in one interdisciplinary program, plus supply chain management.

Chemicals/materials, tools, design, manufacturing, and packaging — all semiconductor industry’s key steps in one interdisciplinary program, plus supply chain management. Choice of credentials: Master of Science degree, stackable certificates at the postgraduate level, Bachelor of Science minor/concentration; plus, associate degrees through partner Ivy Tech Community College.

Master of Science degree, stackable certificates at the postgraduate level, Bachelor of Science minor/concentration; plus, associate degrees through partner Ivy Tech Community College. Flexible modality: Both residential and online programs. First-of-its-kind online offering in the United States dedicated to semiconductors.

Both residential and online programs. First-of-its-kind online offering in the United States dedicated to semiconductors. Innovative delivery: Through online learning platform nanoHUB and virtual labs, co-op and internship opportunities, and design-to-fab team projects.

Through online learning platform nanoHUB and virtual labs, co-op and internship opportunities, and design-to-fab team projects. Broad partnership: Cornerstone with Department of Defense’s SCALE (Scalable Asymmetric Lifecyle Engagement) program, American Semiconductor Academy (ASA), and other Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors (CHIPS) Act workforce consortia.

