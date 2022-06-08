Next-Generation Antibody Market to hit $12.05 Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 11.9% CAGR, says The Insight Partners

New York, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “Next-Generation Antibody Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Therapeutic Area, Technology, and Geography,” the report highlights trends prevailing in the market and factors driving its growth. The growth of the market is attributed to the rising prevalence of cancer worldwide and the increasing demand for next-generation antibody. However, the complications associated with manufacturing and approvals hamper the market growth.

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 5.46 billion in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 12.05 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 11.9% from 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 181 No. Tables 58 No. of Charts & Figures 70 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Therapeutic Area, and Technology Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Next-Generation Antibody Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.; Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd.; Seagen Inc.; ImmunoGen, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Amgen Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Catalent Inc; AstraZeneca; and Xencor are among the leading companies in the next-generation antibody market.

In October 2021, Xencor and Janssen Biotech entered an exclusive collaboration and global license agreement for the development and commercialization of plamotamab and XmAb CD28 bispecific antibody combinations to treat patients with B-cell malignancies.

In August 2021, AstraZeneca initiated a phase 1/2 study evaluating AZD2936, a TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. COM902 was licensed to AstraZeneca in 2018 exclusively for the development of bispecific and multi-specific antibody products, with AstraZeneca responsible for all research, development, and commercial activities.

In January 2021, Catalent entered into a collaboration with Sanofi – Aventis Recherche & Développement, a Sanofi Company to implement Catalent’s proprietary SMARTag technology in the development of next-generation Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs). Under the agreement, Catalent will develop site-specifically modified antibody conjugates using Sanofi’s proprietary antibodies. Catalent’s precision protein-chemical engineering approach will enable Sanofi to evaluate site selective payload conjugation to enhance ADC pharmacokinetics, efficacy, and safety.

North America held the largest share of the global next-generation antibody market in 2021. The increasing adoption of technological advancements, rising research and development activities on next-generation antibodies, growing usage of next-generation antibody, and the presence of large healthcare businesses propel the growth of the market in the region. The US held the largest share of the North American market in 2021. The growing prevalence of chronic disease and the increasing development in the treatment for those diseases are expected to boost the demand for next-generation antibody in the US during the forecast period. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 6 in 10 adults in the US have a chronic disease and 4 in 10 adults in the country have two or more chronic disease. In addition, the prevalence of infectious diseases in the US is expected to spur in the coming years. According to CDC, in the US, nearly 49,157 deaths were reported due to pneumonia in 2018, which accounted for 15:1 per 100,000 people. Also, estimated 48 million cases of foodborne diarrhoeal diseases are recorded annually in the US, resulting in more than 128,000 hospitalizations and 3,000 deaths. According to CDC, campylobacter induces an estimated 1.5 million diseases a year in the US. The prevalence of antimicrobial resistant bacteria is also increasing in the US. According to CDC, more than 2.8 million antibiotic-resistant diseases occur every year in the US and more than 35,000 deaths are recorded as a result. To combat the global threat of antibiotic resistance, therapeutic antibodies are being considered as an alternative treatment for infectious diseases. Antibacterial monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that target conserved pathways and activate the body's immune system could provide effective approaches to combat antibiotic resistance and bacterial infections. Thus, the increasing incidence of infectious disease in the region would flourish the need for the treatment of these diseases, which is expected to propel the demand for next-generation antibody during the forecast period.

The global next-generation antibody market, based on therapeutic area, is bifurcated into oncology and autoimmune or inflammatory. The oncology segment held a larger share of the market in 2021. Moreover, the same segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period. By technology, the market is segmented into antibody-drug conjugates, bispecific antibodies, fc engineered antibodies, antibody fragments and antibody-like proteins, and biosimilar antibody products. In 2021, the antibody-drug conjugates segment held the largest share of the market. The bispecific antibodies segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during 2021–2028 due to the rising use of bispecific antibodies in the treatment of various infections and chronic diseases.

Growing Prevalence of Cancer Fueling Market Growth

Cancer is a primary cause of death and a significant impediment to extending life expectancy worldwide. According to World Health Organization (WHO), cancer is the first or second major cause of death before the age of 70 in 112 of 183 countries, and it ranks third or fourth in another 23 countries. The cancer as a leading cause of death is partly due to significant improvements in stroke and coronary heart disease mortality rates in several countries when compared to cancer. Various governments have initiated programs and initiatives to increase the preventive measures and treatment for cancers. For instance, in 2017, World Health Assembly approved the Resolution Cancer (WHA70.12)—an integrated approach to prevent and control cancer. The program has been appealing the WHO and various governments to accelerate their efforts to achieve the targets specified in the Global Action Plan (2013–2020) for the prevention and control of noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) and 2030 UN Agenda for Sustainable Development to reduce early deaths from cancer. In addition, various private organizations have joined the action plans to prevent the increasing burden of cancer, which is creating a demand for better preventive measures against the disease. Thus, the increasing prevalence of cancer has accelerated the demand for new and effective therapeutic approaches, such as next-generation antibodies, which is boosting the market growth.

