Global Cancer Pain Diagnostics Market is Projected to Reach US$ 9,951.2 Million by 2030 – Exclusive Study by Astute Analytica

New Delhi, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the study published by Astute Analytica, the Global Cancer Pain Diagnostics Market is estimated to witness a major jump in its revenue from US$ 6,716.2 Mn in 2021 to US$ 9,951.2 Mn by 2030. The market is registering a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. According to WHO, cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide, accounting for nearly 10 million deaths in 2020, or nearly one in six deaths. The cancer burden continues to grow globally, exerting tremendous physical, emotional, and financial strain on individuals, families, communities, and health systems. Cancer is a large group of diseases which can start in almost any organ or tissue of the body when abnormal cells grow uncontrollably, go beyond their usual boundaries to invade adjoining parts of the body and/or spread to other organs. The most common cancers are breast, lung, colon and rectum and prostate cancers. Around one-third of deaths from cancer are due to tobacco use, high body mass index, alcohol consumption, low fruit and vegetable intake, and lack of physical activity. People with cancer often feel severe or constant pain. The pain they experience depends on the type of cancer they have, the stage the disease is at, and the therapy they receive. According to a meta-analysis, pain prevalence rates were 39.3% after curative treatment, 55.0% during anticancer treatment and 66.4% in advanced, metastatic, or terminal disease. Moderate to severe pain wsas reported by 38.0% of the cancer patients. As per a report, cancer-related pain affected 37.9% of patients, whereas non-specific pain affected 56.1 % of the German population. Patients who were younger, female, had less education, and were unemployed reported more frequent and severe pain. Distress, despair, anxiety, QoL, tumour stage, and time since diagnosis were all linked to pain.

The growing impetus of the market is attributed to factors such as niche penetration of healthcare facilities for cancer diagnostics and rising healthcare expenditure & government support worldwide. Early diagnosis is the best alternative for the many cancers that cannot yet be prevented and those that occur despite prevention. When identified early, cancer is more likely to respond to treatment and can result in a greater probability of survival with less morbidity, as well as less expensive treatment. Significant improvements can be made in the lives of cancer patients by detecting cancer early and avoiding delays in care. Further, the healthcare expenditure of many countries is continuously rising, especially expenditure of Asia Pacific countries, thereby fueling the market growth. Furthermore, growing government support worldwide to combat cancer is driving the market growth. For instance, the Health Minister’s Cancer Patient Fund (HMCPF) in India provides financial assistance to poor patients suffering from cancer. In 2017, the World Health Assembly passed the Resolution Cancer prevention and control in the context of an integrated approach (WHA70.12) that urges governments and WHO to accelerate action to achieve the targets specified in the Global Action Plan for the prevention and control of NCDs 2013-2020 and the 2030 UN Agenda for Sustainable Development to reduce premature mortality from cancer. However, the accessibility to facilities and high cost of treatment may hinder the market growth over the forecast period.

Segmental Analysis

Drug Type Insights:

Based on drug type, the market is segmented into opioids/narcotics, non-opioids, and nerve blocks. Further, the opioid/narcotics segment is sub-segmented into hydromorphone, morphine, codeine, oxycodone, tramadol, fentanyl, and others. The non-opioids segment is sub-segmented into acetaminophen and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The opioids/narcotics segment holds the highest share in the cancer pain diagnostics market in 2021 and registers the highest CAGR over the forecast period. This is because strong opioids are a highly successful treatment for cancer pain, with a response rate of 75% and a reduction in average pain intensity from 6 to 3 on a 0–10 pain scale. Further, oxycodone holds the highest segmental share within the opioids/narcotics segment in 2021.

Disease Indication Insights:

In terms of disease indication, the market is segmented into lung cancer, colorectal cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, blood cancer, and others. Among these, breast cancer is the highest share segment in 2021 and is further projected to record the highest growth rate over the forecast period. According to the WHO, in 2020, there were 2.3 million women diagnosed with breast cancer and 685,000 deaths globally. Breast cancer treatment can be highly effective, achieving survival probabilities of 90% or higher, particularly when the disease is identified early. Further, survival of breast cancer for at least 5 years after diagnosis ranges from more than 90% in high-income countries, to 66% in India and 40% in South Africa.

Regional Insights:

North America dominates the Global Cancer Pain Diagnostics Market in 2021. The growth is attributed to the presence of market leaders in the region, well developed healthcare infrastructure, and enhanced healthcare spending. However, due to the rapid rise in cancer prevalence, the Asia Pacific region is recording the highest CAGR over the projection period. Further, an increase in geriatric population coupled with rising health expenditure is further expected to propel the market growth during 2022-2030.

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2021 US$ 6,716.2 Million Market Outlook for 2030 US$ 9,951.2 Million Expected CAGR Growth 4.6% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Top Market Players Biodelivery Sciences International Inc., CK life Science (WEX Pharma), Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Hisamitsu Pharma Co. Inc., MundiPharma International Ltd., Orexo AB, Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharma Industries Ltd. and Roche Holding AG among others Segments Covered By Drug Type, By Disease Indication, By Region

Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa Customization Options Get your customized report as per your preference. Ask for customization

Competitive Insights:

Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company specializes in the research, development, manufacturing, and distribution of a variety of narcotics and pain-management products.

WEX Pharmaceuticals is a private biopharmaceutical company based in Canada. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of CK Life Sciences Int’l. Inc. which is engaged in the business of research and development, manufacturing, commercialization, marketing and selling of environmental and human health products.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is a multinational pharmaceutical corporation that specializes in generic medications, but also sells active pharmaceutical ingredients and patented pharmaceuticals to a lesser extent. Teva has facilities in Israel, the United States, Europe, Australia, and South America. The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) is a member of the company (PhRMA). Along with its well-established generics business, the company has invested heavily in innovative research and operations to support its expanding array of specialized and biologic products.

Roche is a Swiss global healthcare corporation that operates under two divisions: diagnostics and pharmaceuticals. It was founded by Fritz Hoffmann-La Roche. The company holds a strong position in the field of pharmaceuticals for cancer treatment, virus treatment, and metabolic illness treatment.

Segmentation Overview

The following are the various segments of the Global Cancer Pain Diagnostics Market:

By Drug Type segment of the Global Cancer Pain Diagnostics Market is sub-segmented into:

Opioids/Narcotics Morphine Fentanyl Others

Non-Opioids Acetaminophen Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)

Nerve Blocks

By Disease Indication segment of the Global Cancer Pain Diagnostics Market is sub-segmented into:

Lung Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Breast Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Blood Cancer

Others

By Region segment of the Global Cancer Pain Diagnostics Market is sub-segmented into:

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe The U.K. Germany France Italy Russia Spain Poland Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA



