Hollywood Star Cuts Signs Game Changing Agreement

Las Vegas, NV , June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All American Gold Corp. (OTC Pink: AAGC) is very excited to announce an agreement that has the ability to change the destiny of Hollywood Star Cuts and the Salon Industry permanently.

Hollywood Star Cuts is a chain of full-service Hair Salons that is rapidly growing across the United States by aggressively opening Corporate owned locations as well as entering into multi-million-dollar Franchise agreements in lucrative markets. Hollywood Star Cuts markets to the entire family with an array of outstanding services in a fun and dynamic Hollywood and Movie Star themed setting.

On June 6th, 2022, Hollywood Star Cuts entered into an agreement with one of the world’s largest producers and importers of commercial Tanning Booths. Hollywood Star Cuts has agreed to purchase a minimum of 25 tanning booths in a 12-month period with the option of purchasing as many as needed at a vastly discounted price. All tanning booths will be custom designed to fit perfectly withing the space available in the stores. The tanning booths will have custom Hollywood Star Cuts logos.

Hollywood Star Cuts has a commitment to treat their customers as if they are a Movie Star getting ready for a movie set. The tag line is “You’re the star of the show”! In keeping with the Movie Star theme and adding to that Movie Star look, Hollywood Star Cuts will now be offering private tanning rooms at all the Company’s locations. Hollywood Star Cuts will be taking delivery of the first shipment of tanning booths in early July.

Hollywood Star Cuts will be offering Tanning Services in a multitude of ways. It will be offered as a subscription service where for a set monthly fee, the customer can take advantage of the facilities as often as they like. A pay-as-you-go option will be available also, adding to the revenue generating services already available at the location. Each location will also be using the tanning services as a promotion rewarding loyal customers for their continuing patronage. All options will be constantly adding revenue and profits to the Salons. The tanning booths will be in a separate room within the store’s locations. The rooms will be private. They will be soothing and will be decorated with the intention of provoking a calm Southern California Beach ambiance.

Adding tanning capabilities to every location will make Hollywood Star Cuts the only National Chain that offers its customers the complete Movie Star treatment. The Hair Salon and Hair Cutter industry is one of the most lucrative service industries in the Country. It is also one of the most competitive. It is the belief that this groundbreaking innovation sets Hollywood Star Cuts apart from all the competition and will propel Hollywood Star Cuts into the desirable realm of the Innovation Leader in the Industry. In 2022 and beyond the customer is expecting more from their experience and Hollywood Star Cuts will be the organization that gives it to them.

Each tanning booth costs approximately $7,000.00 UD Dollars. Hollywood Star Cuts expects to have a ROI of 3X per unit in the first year alone. The profit per square foot of retail space will inevitably grow as well benefiting our Corporate Stores and the Franchise stores equally. Adding the tanning option should increase revenue per location by 10-15%. No labor increase will be necessary allowing the increased revenue to be added to the bottom line as profit.

As a reminder, All American Gold Corp will be conducting a Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday, June 9th at 7:00PM Eastern Time. This call will be open to the public. Among topics to be discussed will include expansion plans, audit update, as well as other company business. The dial-in number will be (267) 807-9601. The access code will be 526-855-601. Management invites all interested parties to participate in the call. There will be a question-and-answer period after the presentation.

Hollywood Star cuts is dedicated to offering the very best in service and experience and is committed to becoming a leader in the multi-billion-dollar Hair-Care industry. Hollywood Star Cuts would like to thank all of their loyal customers, their loyal staff members and all who support the Company.

All American Gold Corp. invites the public to follow us on Twitter @HStarcuts as most updates and communication will be conducted there. The public is also invited to follow us on Facebook and on-line at www.hollywoodstarcuts.com.

