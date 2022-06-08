LIVENTO GROUP ANNOUNCES NEW MOVIE PROJECT FOR BOXO PRODUCTIONS

New York, NY, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NuGene International, Inc./Livento Group LLC. (OTC Pink: NUGN) today announced that its subsidiary film production company BOXO Productions has begun the development of its new movie, based on international bestselling author J.G. Ballard ’s novella, Running Wild .

The movie is set in an exclusive gated community in the desert on the outskirts of Los Angeles, where 32 adults, all brilliant, successful professionals, who have built their homes with pride, are brutally murdered, and their children abducted with not so much as a trace. A Forensic Psychologist is enlisted to delve into the circumstances of this heinous crime. As their investigation continues and they dig deeper into the events, they soon run into conflict with their superiors as their suspicions fall on a very different kind of community – a religious cult, invoking memories of the Branch Davidians and their charismatic leader, David Koresh. This will be the eighth film adaptation of a Ballard work. Previous adaptations of his books include Empire of the Sun (1987), directed by Steven Spielberg, and Crash (1996), directed by David Cronenberg and featuring James Spader, Holly Hunter and Rosanna Arquette.

The film will be directed by John Hillcoat , an award-winning director best known for films such as Lawless starring Tom Hardy , The Road starring Viggo Mortensen , and Triple 9 featuring Kate Winslet . These films generated a combined USD $150.86 million in box office and home sales. Hillcoat has also been a director for the acclaimed Netflix dystopian series, Black Mirror .

“John Hillcoat is one of the true great filmmakers working today. His vision for bringing Ballard’s novel to the screen after all these years will be powerful and shocking,” stated Ara Keshishian. “We expect the film to generate significant revenues in box office and home sales in line with Hillcoat’s previous successes.”

“We are thrilled to announce our third movie project within the first months of launching BOXO,” said David Stybr, CEO of BOXO. “By bringing together world-class producers and implementing our innovative business model, we already have a strong, established position in the industry and look forward to making our mark as a dominant player.”

