Rich Martinez to Join Greystone as Executive Managing Director

NEW YORK, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, announced Rich Martinez will join the firm as an Executive Managing Director, Multifamily Sales & Production in mid-June. In this newly created role, he will focus on new business growth for Greystone’s expanding multifamily platform as well as enhancing and optimizing the firm’s joint venture relationship with Cushman & Wakefield, which provides a comprehensive suite of debt and advisory services to property investors nationwide.



Prior to joining Greystone, Mr. Martinez served as Senior Vice President of Production & Sales at Freddie Mac, where he worked for over 34 years in various roles. While there, he worked across a variety of asset classes and geographies, and gained a holistic view of the national multifamily landscape.

Mr. Martinez will be based in New York and report to Steve Rosenberg, Greystone’s founder & CEO.

“Rich’s reputation as a creative and effective production driver in the multifamily debt space is well known and well deserved,” said Mr. Rosenberg. “I am excited to watch Rich further capitalize on the great potential of the Cushman/Greystone platform and am so thrilled he is joining our team as we remain laser-focused on being the undisputed leader in commercial real estate capital markets.”

“I have always admired Greystone’s commitment to client service and its people-first culture, with the mission to improve people’s lives, and I’m looking forward to driving exponential growth for this incredible organization,” added Mr. Martinez.

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

