TAB Bank Appoints Richard L. Bozzelli as Its New President, Chief Executive Officer and Director to Expand its Business Model

OGDEN, Utah, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAB Bank , a technology-driven, online bank serving small to medium size businesses and consumers, announced today that its Board of Directors named Rick Bozzelli as President, Chief Executive Officer and Director. Bozzelli has served as the Chairman of the Board of Directors at TAB Bank and TAB Holdings since January 2019.



In his new position, Bozzelli aims to increase market share, bring new technology and product offerings to TAB customers and promote profitable growth at TAB Bank.

Bozzelli brings nearly four decades of executive leadership experience in banking, private equity, information services, manufacturing and real estate. Recently, he was CFO and Treasurer of FJ Management (FJM), a family-owned conglomerate comprised of investments in multiple industry sectors. He serves on the board of directors of various charities and several privately held companies. Previously, he was Co‐Founder of Capstone Capital and Co‐Founder and Executive VP and CFO of Ally/JH Berry Insurance Agency.

"Over my tenure as Chairman of TAB Bank, I've seen a tremendous redevelopment of TAB into a diversified, progressive, technology based financial institution,” Bozzelli said. “I am inspired by the culture the bank has created, and I look forward to leading our talented and dedicated team. Together, we will expand the TAB business model and continue to progress into the premier financial institution in the country.”

“Rick enhances every company he leads, and TAB will be no exception,” said Grant Derderian, Chairman of the Board at TAB Bank. “Rick brings extensive experience in leading and growing businesses in diversified industries that will propel TAB forward even further.”

Additional biographical background on Rick Bozzelli

Rick Bozzelli serves on the boards of several privately held companies and charities, including Maverik, Big West Oil, and TAB Bank. In addition, he serves on various private equity investment committees, including Cross Creek Advisors, Sorenson Ventures, and Kickstart Funds.

Before accepting his new role at TAB, for more than 8 years, Bozzelli was Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of FJ Management (FJM,) a privately held, family-owned conglomerate comprised of wholly owned investments in the energy sector, oil & gas distribution, healthcare, hospitality industry, c‐stores, and financial services. In addition, FJM has various minority direct and indirect investments in private equity.

Before joining FJM, he was Co‐Founder of Capstone Capital and Co‐Founder, Executive VP and CFO of Ally/JH Berry Insurance Agency.

He was VP & CFO at EBSCO Industries, a privately held international conglomerate, with business operations in more than 20 countries across more than 40 diversified businesses. During his tenure, he negotiated, closed and integrated more than 90 global acquisitions, assisting in the company’s revenue growth from approximately $180 million to more than $2.4 billion.

Bozzelli began his career in public accounting and practiced as a CPA with a “Big 8” firm for more than 8 years.

Originally from Philadelphia, Bozzelli earned his Bachelor of Science from The University of Alabama, completed the Master’s in International Tax Program at New York University and Executive in Residence Program at Birmingham Southern College.

Rick enjoys skiing, golfing and traveling with his family.

About TAB Bank

TAB Bank is an innovative and technology-forward bank offering custom banking solutions to consumers and commercial businesses across a wide range of industries. “Our bank is and always has been a completely mobile online solution that makes banking easier and more intuitive. Since the bank’s inception 20 years ago, we are still completely dedicated to serving our clients and fostering their success,” said Bozzelli.

