Wesana Health CEO Daniel Carcillo to Keynote Charles River Symposium: Re-Imagining Substance Abuse, Addiction, and Mental Health Disorders with Psychedelic Therapies

CHICAGO and TORONTO, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesana Health Holdings Inc. (“Wesana” or the “Company”) (CSE: WESA; OTCQB: WSNAF), a data-driven life sciences company focused on developing the novel therapies of tomorrow and delivering new care paradigms today, is pleased to confirm CEO Daniel Carcillo will be keynoting the upcoming Charles River Symposium, “Re-imagining Substance Abuse, Addiction, and Mental Health Disorders with Psychedelic Therapies.”

Charles River provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe, accelerate their research and drug development efforts.

Mr. Carcillo’s keynote, “From Advocate to Executive: How my patient experience influences my work as CEO,” will cover his personal experience with psychedelic treatments and the inspiration that led him to found and lead Wesana. He will explore how he transformed himself from patient to advocate, to an inspiring leader.

Mr. Carcillo’s talk will begin at 9:10AM Pacific time on Thursday, June 9, 2022

Immediately following his keynote, Mateusz Dudek, PhD of Charles River will present “Reverse Engineering Discovery: A Collaborative Pathway to Preclinical Assessment of Daniel Carcillo's Experience”

Event Overview

The mental health epidemic, including substance use and addiction, is a global issue. The crises began long before the COVID-19 pandemic, but two years of work? loss, stress, isolation, and treatment disruption has only exacerbated the number of people struggling with their mental health. Innovations in the range of medicines currently used in conjunction with psychotherapy have had little to no progress over the last two decades. The use of psychedelic therapy has changed this paradigm. With increased preclinical research and clinical trials illustrating the beneficial effects of first-generation psychedelics, a wave of second-generation therapeutics is now emerging. This event will highlight progress in both areas of translational research and provide a panel discussion on the trials and tribulations of developing these therapies for commercialization. To attend this hybrid event virtually or in person, visit: https://bit.ly/3tZuibl

About Wesana Health

Wesana Health helps people transcend barriers in mental health and performance. We innovate in care development through our therapies and patent-pending protocols, and in care delivery through activating a new multidisciplinary, technology-supported clinical model. Learn more at www.wesanahealth.com.

