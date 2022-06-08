New York, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "2021 Cloud Technology Research Review" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06246550/?utm_source=GNW

3% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.

- The global video conferencing market should reach $27.3 billion by 2026 from $12.5 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.9% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.

- The global VoIP services market should reach $102.5 billion by 2026 from $85.2 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.



We live in an era when knowledge-based economies are the norm.Information is a precious asset nowadays, and how we disseminate it affects how successful we are.



We’ve come a long way in terms of how we communicate and trade information. Even so, the introduction of cloud technology solutions has been a game changer.



Cloud technology, or cloud computing, has revolutionized the way we store and distribute data. It has given users the ability to bypass the limitations of needing a physical device to share information, and it has opened a whole new world of online possibilities.



Cloud technology allows users to access and store data via the internet rather than a physical hard drive.Google Drive, iCloud or Dropbox are a few cloud technology services.



These cloud-based services keep all the data solely on the internet, which allows users to save up space on devices and imparts other advantages in terms of facilitating data sharing and collaboration.Cloud hosting is made possible by cloud technology.



As the name implies, companies that specialize in cloud computing host their own cloud service.



Research Reviews provide market professionals with concise market coverage within a specific research category. This 2021 Research Review of cloud technology provides a sampling of the type of quantitative market information, analysis, and guidance that the analyst has been developing since its inception in 1971 to help its customers make informed business decisions. This Research Review includes highlights and excerpts from the following reports published in 2021 -

- IFT239A Global Cloud-Based Contact Center Market.

- IFT234A Video Conferencing: Global Markets to 2026.

- IFT237A VoIP Services Market.

- IFT232A Global Data Warehouse as a Service Market.



After you survey the excerpts in this Research Review, we encourage you to follow up on these topics by checking out the full market research reports associated with each topic. The analyst looks forward to serving your market intelligence needs in the future.



Summary:

We live in an era when knowledge-based economies are the norm.Information is a precious asset nowadays, and how we disseminate it affects how successful we are.



We’ve come a long way in terms of how we communicate and trade information. Even so, the introduction of cloud technology solutions has been a game changer.



Cloud technology, or cloud computing, has revolutionized the way we store and distribute data. It has given users the ability to bypass the limitations of needing a physical device to share information, and it has opened a whole new world of online possibilities.



Cloud technology allows users to access and store data via the internet rather than a physical hard drive.Google Drive, iCloud or Dropbox are a few cloud technology services.



These cloud-based services keep all the data solely on the internet, which allows users to save up space on devices and imparts other advantages in terms of facilitating data sharing and collaboration.Cloud hosting is made possible by cloud technology.



As the name implies, companies that specialize in cloud computing host their own cloud service.



Research Reviews provide market professionals with concise market coverage within a specific research category. This 2021 Research Review of cloud technology provides a sampling of the type of quantitative market information, analysis, and guidance that the analyst has been developing since its inception in 1971 to help its customers make informed business decisions . This Research Review includes highlights and excerpts from the following reports published in 2021 -

- IFT239A Global Cloud-Based Contact Center Market.

- IFT234A Video Conferencing: Global Markets to 2026.

- IFT237A VoIP Services Market.

- IFT232A Global Data Warehouse as a Service Market.



After you survey the excerpts in this Research Review, we encourage you to follow up on these topics by checking out the full market research reports associated with each topic. The analyst looks forward to serving your market intelligence needs in the future.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06246550/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________