Puma Exploration Discovers Several New High-grade Gold Zones at Williams Brook, Including 51.73 G/t Gold Over 1.85 M

RIMOUSKI, Quebec, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTC: PUXPF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to report results from another 24 holes for 2,814 metres of its ongoing 10,000 metres 2022 drilling campaign at its 100%-owned Williams Brook Gold Project in Northern New Brunswick. Several new high-grade veins were intersected at shallow depth (from 0-50 metres), including 51.73 g/t Au over 1.85 metres and 10.70 Au over 2.00 metres in hole WB22-66 and 35.09 g/t Au over 1.45 metres in hole WB22-39. These two (2) new mineralized intersections are located 500 metres apart along the O’Neil Gold Trend (“OGT”) that remains open in all directions (see Figure 1).



HIGHLIGHTS OF REPORTED HIGH-GRADE INTERSECTIONS*:

■ WB22-39: 11.71 g/t Au over 2.50 m (1.23 g/t Au over 24.70 m)

■ WB22-57: 35.09 g/t Au over 1.45 m (4.30 g/t Au over 12.30 m)

■ WB22-58: 16.85 g/t Au over 1.20 m (1.15 g/t Au over 23.00 m)

■ WB22-60: 21.00 g/t Au over 0.60 m (2.38 g/t Au over 6.20 m)

■ WB22-66: 51.73 g/t Au over 1.85 m (13.49 g/t Au over 7.15 m)

■ WB22-66: 10.70 g/t Au over 2.00 m (5.01 g/t Au over 4.40 m)

*Stated lengths in metres are downhole core lengths and not true widths.

True widths will be calculated once more drilling confirms the geometry of the quartz-sulphide system.

The high-grade gold discovery in hole WB22-66 is of particular interest. It was drilled in an area (gap) between the Lynx and the Pepitos Gold zones where the thickness of the overburden prevented stripping and trenching before drilling. More than 30 specks of visible gold (“VG’’) were identified in hole WB-22-66 (see Image 1) in an area that had not been sampled, indicating that the potential of the OGT, especially in this area, may be even higher than initially anticipated.

A total of 43 holes for 5,203 metres in the current 10,000 metres drilling program have been reported to date (including today results). An additional 31 holes are now being logged with 2,127 core samples in prep for analysis. Visible gold was identified in four (4) holes awaiting assaying (see Figure 1). Drilling is ongoing, with a total of 8,800 metres completed to date. The Company expects to complete its 10,000 m program as planned this month. Pending assay results will be announced when received, and news flow is expected to be continuous over the summer.

Figure 1: Location of reported drill holes (current release in pink)

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4fd52f45-14f2-49ef-a8fa-ab65dc51563c

"The results from our 10,000 metres 2022 drilling program provide us with phenomenal new information to build our understanding of this exciting and prolific new Maritimes’ Gold District on the western edge of the Bathurst Mining Camp. " said Marcel Robillard, President and CEO of Puma Exploration.



" We’ve already launched our fully financed summer field exploration program to identify drilling targets for the fall program. Thanks to our loyal and supportive shareholders, we are fully funded, and we will continue to aggressively develop Williams Brook.” added Marcel Robillard.

Image 1: More than 30 specks of VG in hole WB22-66 (51.73 g/t Au over 1.85 m)

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7f902a57-b70d-488a-a208-783820b79688

"The ongoing 2022 drilling campaign, designed to confirm at shallow depth the alteration and mineralization found at surface by the aggressive grab sampling program initiated in 2019, has proven to be extremely successful. The OGT is now recognized and partly tested over 750 metres of strike length, and it is still open!” added Réjean Gosselin, Executive Chairman of the Board.



Since exploration work began at the Williams Brook Gold Project in 2019, more than 95 holes for 11,100 metres have been completed on 750 metres of the OGT. Several holes have returned significant gold intersections (see Table 1 and 2). These high-grade gold intercepts appear to be the surface expression of a large and pervasive supergene gold enrichment from a low sulphidation epithermal quartz sulphide system. The O’Neil Gold Trend is one of these multi-kilometric systems that are highly prospective for gold discoveries.

Table1: Highlights of high-grade gold intersections at the OGT since 2021*

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) WB21-01 4.00 6.10 2.10 12.71 WB21-02 7.20 10.20 3.00 8.33 WB21-02 13.70 15.80 2.10 28.52 WB21-02 45.60 49.45 3.85 46.94 WB21-03 55.90 58.10 2.20 7.81 WB21-05 26.00 28.00 2.00 12.64 WB21-06 46.80 49.70 2.90 16.92 WB21-09 16.30 18.00 1.70 15.52 WB21-12 28.60 32.40 3.80 6.93 WB21-16 80.00 88.35 8.35 5.11 WB21-17 107.00 111.65 4.65 4.85 WB22-25 2.00 5.00 3.00 34.93 WB22-26 25.50 27.10 1.60 14.06 WB22-35 14.90 17.50 2.60 5.83 WB22-36 3.80 7.00 3.20 22.28 WB22-39 26.50 29.00 2.50 11.71 WB22-57 12.40 13.85 1.45 35.09 WB22-58 11.70 12.90 1.20 16.85 WB22-60 40.00 40.60 0.60 21.00 WB22-66 32.00 34.00 2.00 10.70 WB22-66 66.50 68.35 1.85 51.73

*Stated lengths in metres are downhole core lengths and not true widths.

True widths will be calculated once more drilling confirms the geometry of the quartz-sulphide system.

Table 2. Significant assay results from reported holes*

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) WB22-38 33.00 33.40 0.40 0.79 WB22-39 8.30 33.00 24.70 1.23 incl. 21.70 29.00 7.30 4.05 incl. 26.50 29.00 2.50 11.71 WB22-42 20.05 34.60 14.55 0.14 incl. 20.05 22.75 2.70 0.62 incl. 22.50 22.75 0.25 2.74 WB22-43 1.80 27.00 25.20 0.30 incl. 1.80 2.80 1.00 2.26 and 19.70 24.10 4.40 1.10 incl. 19.70 20.10 0.40 8.25 incl. 23.30 24.10 0.80 1.47 and 136.20 137.20 1.00 0.39

Table 2. Significant assay results from reported holes (continued)*

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) WB22-44 24.60 28.85 4.25 0.47 incl. 24.60 26.15 1.55 0.98 WB22-45 28.10 35.65 7.55 0.27 incl. 28.10 28.75 0.65 1.91 incl. 35.00 35.65 0.65 0.88 WB22-46 11.10 29.60 18.50 0.16 incl. 23.20 24.00 0.80 3.43 WB22-48 assays pending WB22-49 assays pending WB22-50 10.00 29.05 19.05 0.11 incl. 20.45 20.70 0.25 2.45 incl. 27.85 28.25 0.40 2.00 WB22-51 4.05 17.50 13.45 0.18 incl. 4.05 4.60 0.55 3.73 WB22-52 8.00 15.30 7.30 2.13 incl. 9.90 11.90 2.00 3.08 incl. 13.80 15.30 1.50 5.17 WB22-54 17.95 25.50 7.55 1.05 incl. 17.95 18.65 0.70 2.72 incl. 21.40 25.50 4.10 1.46 incl. 24.80 25.50 0.70 5.81 WB22-55 30.35 40.95 10.60 0.31 incl. 30.35 31.00 0.65 4.89 WB22-56 48.35 49.00 0.65 0.56 WB22-57 2.70 15.00 12.30 4.30 incl. 2.70 3.50 0.80 1.97 and 9.55 13.85 4.30 11.91 incl. 12.40 13.85 1.45 35.09 and 66.40 67.40 1.00 0.45 and 71.50 72.30 0.80 0.56 WB22-58 8.00 31.00 23.00 1.15 incl. 8.00 16.00 8.00 3.28 incl. 10.10 12.90 2.80 8.57 incl. 11.70 12.90 1.20 16.85 WB22-59 23.90 28.25 4.35 0.59 incl. 27.00 28.25 1.25 1.26

Table 2. Significant assay results from reported holes (continued)*

WB22-60 38.50 44.70 6.20 2.38 incl. 38.50 42.50 4.00 3.73 incl. 40.00 40.60 0.60 21.00 WB22-62 77.80 78.30 0.50 0.49 WB22-63 assays pending WB22-64 assays pending WB22-65 assays pending WB22-66 30.60 35.00 4.40 5.01 incl. 32.00 34.00 2.00 10.70 and 66.25 73.40 7.15 13.49 incl. 66.50 68.35 1.85 51.73

*Stated lengths in metres are downhole core lengths and not true widths.

True widths will be calculated once more drilling confirms the geometry of the quartz-sulphide system.

Table 3: Coordinates of reported drill holes

DDH # Easting UTM Nad83 Northing UTM Nad83 Elevation (m) Az (°) Dip (°) Length (m) WB22-38 660 351 5 259 553 387 160 65 137 WB22-39 660 346 5 259 540 387 155 65 128 WB22-40 660 341 5 259 527 388 155 65 152 WB22-41 660 332 5 259 522 387 155 65 137 WB22-42 660 332 5 259 501 388 155 65 146 WB22-43 660 322 5 259 497 388 155 65 140 WB22-44 660 332 5 259 479 386 155 45 118 WB22-45 660 332 5 259 479 386 155 65 92 WB22-46 660 327 5 259 466 388 155 45 79 WB22-47 660 327 5 259 466 388 155 65 97 WB22-50 660 321 5 259 452 388 155 65 65 WB22-51 660 323 5 259 425 388 155 45 116.5 WB22-52 660 323 5 259 425 388 155 65 89 WB22-53 660 323 5 259 425 388 65 45 86 WB22-54 660 323 5 259 425 388 65 65 65 WB22-55 660 303 5 259 405 390 155 45 104.5 WB22-56 660 294 5 259 423 390 155 65 163 WB22-57 660 294 5 259 386 390 155 45 86 WB22-58 660 294 5 259 386 390 155 65 100 WB22-59 660 285 5 259 404 390 155 65 117 WB22-60 660 213 5 259 317 389 115 65 230 WB22-61 660 190 5 259 328 388 115 65 138 WB22-62 660 192 5 259 327 388 155 45 100 24 Holes 2,814 Metres

QUALIFIED PERSON

Dominique Gagné, PGeo, a qualified person as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101 standards, has reviewed and approved the geological information reported in this news release.

ON-SITE QUALITY ASSURANCE/QUALITY CONTROL ("QA/QC") MEASURES

Drill core samples are bagged, sealed and sent to the facility of ALS CHEMEX in Moncton, New Brunswick, where each sample is crushed and pulped before being fire assayed (Au-ICP21). The remaining coarse reject portions of the samples remain in storage for further work or verification as needed. As part of its QA/QC program, the Company inserts external gold standards (low to high grade) and blanks every 20 samples in addition to standards, blanks, and duplicates. All samples over 10 g/t gold or with abundant visible gold are analyzed with gravity finish (Au-GRA22). Check assays are routinely performed for samples with visible gold to ascertain the gold content of the mineralization zone.

ABOUT PUMA EXPLORATION

Puma Exploration is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company with precious metals projects located near the Famous Bathurst Mining Camp (BMC) in New Brunswick, Canada. The Company is committed to its DEAR strategy (Development, Exploration, Acquisition and Royalties) to generate maximum value for shareholders with low share dilution.

Visit www.explorationpuma.com for more information or contact:

Marcel Robillard,

President, (418) 750-8510;

president@explorationpuma.com

Mia Boiridy,

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Development, (250) 575-3305; mboiridy@explorationpuma.com

