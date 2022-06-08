New York, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "2021 Research Review on Antimicrobial Active Ingredients and their Applications" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06246546/?utm_source=GNW

5% for the period of 2021-2026.

- The global market for antimicrobial fabric should grow from $10.1 billion in 2021 to $11.8 billion by 2026, at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2% for the period of 2021-2026.

- The global market for antimicrobial and antibacterial plastics should grow from $32.8 billion in 2021 to $47.9 billion by 2026, at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% for the period of 2021-2026.



The use of antimicrobial agents to prevent the spread of infections has increased in recent years. The market for antimicrobial agents and their applications is growing steadily across all regions, with emerging markets growing slightly faster.



This 2021 Research Review of antimicrobial agents features a sampling of the quantitative market information, analysis, and guidance that the analyst has been developing since its inception in 1971 to help its customers make informed business decisions. It includes highlights of reports published in 2021 and early 2022 on the following markets -

- CHM171A Antimicrobial Coatings: Global Markets to 2026

- AVM215A Antimicrobial Fabric: Global Markets to 2026

- PLS119A Antimicrobial and Antibacterial Plastics



This research provide market professionals with concise market coverage within a specific research category. These Research Reviews include portions of several market research reports from a given year, and thus they are an efficient way for market professionals to keep up with general market developments.



After you survey the excerpts in this Research Review, we encourage you to follow up on these topics by checking out the full market research reports associated with each topic. The analyst looks forward to serving your market intelligence needs in the future.



Summary:

