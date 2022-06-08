New York, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "2021 Plastics Research Review" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05746403/?utm_source=GNW

3% for the period of 2021-2026.

- The global market volume for plastic compounding should grow from 475.9 billion pounds in 2021 to 540.4 billion pounds by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.6% for the period of 2021-2026.

- The global bioplastics market volume should reach 3.3 million metric tons by 2026 from 2.2 million metric tons in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.



The role of plastics is extremely crucial in modern industries.Characterized by excellent properties, these materials have gained high prominence across an array of sectors, including automotive, electricals and electronics, manufacturing, medical and others.



The overall market demand is expected to further experience lucrative growth on account of rising demand for bioplastics and recycled plastics.



This 2021 Research Review of the plastics industry offers a sample of the types of quantitative market information, analysis, and guidance that has been aiding business decision-making since the inception of BCC Research in 1971. It includes the highlights of reports published in 2021 and early 2022 on the following markets -

- PLS115A Market Trends in the Plastics Industry: An Analysis of Developments by Key Plastics Manufacturers

- PLS117A Plastic Lead Market Using Plastic Waste: Global Markets to 2026

- PLS018G Global Market for Plastics Compounding

- PLS050F Global Markets and Technologies for Bioplastics

- PLS105B Thermally Conductive Plastics: Types and Global Markets

- PLS116A Plastic Antioxidants: Global Markets to 2026

- PLS118A Plastic Strap: Global Markets

- MDS054A Global Plastic and Reconstructive Surgical Equipment Market

- PLS102B Automotive Plastics: Global Markets



Summary:

