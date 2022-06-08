imaware Hires Former Chief Clinical Officer of Walgreens, Dr. Chet Robson, as Chief Medical Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital health solutions company imaware today announced Dr. Chet Robson and Angie Inlow will join the company as Chief Medical Officer and Chief Growth Officer, respectively. The expansion of the leadership team comes as imaware is scaling its clinical offering, expanding into screening for new preventable illnesses and reaching more patients through strategic partnerships.



Dr. Chet Robson is an accomplished industry leader with deep expertise across digital health intelligence, home lab testing, direct to consumer healthcare and integrated healthcare delivery systems. Most recently, Dr. Robson was the Chief Clinical Officer at Walgreens, a national pharmacy retailer with more than $140 billion in revenue, and brings unparalleled commercial and clinical experience to imaware. As a part of his previous role, he served as the medical director of the Walgreens’s Boots Alliance (WBA) global pandemic response and worked hand-in-hand with leading health organizations, including the Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on COVID-19 testing, vaccines and safety. He also currently serves as Chief Medical Officer at MDConnect.

In his new role, Dr. Robson will be responsible for advancing the highest possible clinical quality standards, increasing access to care in collaboration with imaware B2B partners and improving patient engagement and outcomes.

“We’re witnessing an incredible shift in healthcare today -- even before the COVID-19 pandemic, it was clear that consumers want to be in the driver’s seat of their own health,” said Chet Robson, DO, MHCDS, FAAFP, Chief Medical Officer at imaware. “imaware is uniquely positioned to support a whole host of players who are moving towards personalized healthcare solutions, from providers to employers to consumers themselves. I’m honored to lead these efforts and work alongside a talented team to create a new kind of future of health, where prevention of chronic illness is possible. I believe imaware will improve the lives of individual patients, and, over time, the overall health of a population.”

Angie Inlow joins imaware with over 25 years of experience across sales, business development, partnership and channel management, customer success and operations within the healthcare industry. Prior to joining imaware, Inlow was the Vice President of Business Development and Partnerships at Genome Medical, Inc. In her role, she led business development and market growth activities in genetics, genomics, precision medicine, and population health, working alongside hospitals and health systems, national laboratories, national payers, life science and research organizations, and pharma/biopharma companies.

As Chief Growth Officer, Inlow will lead sales and accelerate company growth, focusing on imaware’s B2B offering. “imaware has quietly built an outstanding scientific team and a world-class platform that offers a low-barrier, digital-first, all-in-one testing solution,” said Angie Inlow, Chief Growth Officer at imaware. “Their emphasis on patients and their belief that we can improve healthcare for all through partnerships personally resonated with me and I’m excited to scale imaware’s offerings to as many people as possible.”

imaware’s at-home diagnostics offering combines CLIA certification, CAP accreditation and NYS certified screening tests with clinical insights to provide consumers, brands, providers and employers with reliable health information. Since the company’s founding in 2017, imaware has introduced a wide range of tests for conditions across men's health, women's health, coronavirus, allergic diseases, autoimmune diseases, preventative genetics, and more. The addition of Dr. Chet Robson and Angie Inlow will allow imaware to diversify its offering, establish strategic partnerships, and continue its commitment to the highest quality science.

Commenting on the hires, founder Jani Tuomi said, “Dr. Robson’s unparalleled experience across commercial and digital healthcare as well as private practice and health systems will be instrumental as imaware’s product offerings and platforms evolve. He added that “Angie’s deep and varied expertise will be invaluable as we further progress our pipeline into home-testing and screening across more B2B audiences.”

About imaware

‍imaware's mission is to empower the health of humanity by providing testing and technology solutions for healing at scale. imaware's patient-facing platform offers scientifically validated home-based tests that screen and monitor a wide range of conditions across men's health, women's health, coronavirus, allergic diseases, autoimmune diseases, preventative genetics, and more. imaware's technology solutions provide patients, providers, employers, and brands with access to a digitally-native care model that includes logistics, CLIA certified and CAP accredited laboratory analysis, telehealth support, and compliance expertise which provides a seamless user experience and convenient, reliable access to care. Learn more at www.imaware.health .