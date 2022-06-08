It Only Takes One Drop: New Self-Help Book THE NICE HANDBOOK Illustrates How An Act of Kindness Can Reverberate Through Society

Charleston, SC, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When Don Baptiste began his career in human resources, little did he know he was embarking on a twenty-five year journey spanning the globe. Along the way, he made a habit of observing behavior and learned a thing or two about what makes people tick. But in recent years, he has grown disheartened while witnessing a shift in the way people interact. With the rise of social unrest and political discord, extreme polarization has emerged, eroding the degree with which people treat each other with respect and kindness. With social niceties becoming few and far in between in life and in business, he decided it was time to rally for the return of kindness.

In THE NICE HANDBOOK, Baptiste offers simple suggestions on how to be nice and illustrates how making small gestures can have a big impact on our own lives and the lives of others. Reminding readers of their inherent responsibility to be kind to others as citizens of the world, the book offers tips for communicating in an array of real-life settings. It only takes one drop to create a ripple effect, and Baptiste believes that if parents, educators and industry leaders apply his principles, the world will reap the rewards. This compelling guidebook encourages readers to make little changes in their daily behavior to help facilitate positive chain reactions throughout society, leaving a lasting impression on future generations.

The NICE Handbook is published by Palmetto Publishing and available for purchase online at Amazon.com. For more information on the book and Don Baptiste please visit Baptiste.consulting or any of his social media platforms.

Attachment