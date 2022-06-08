Black Product Managers Announces 2nd Annual ‘Mapping My Future’ Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Product Managers (BPM), the largest community of Black product managers and technology leaders in the world, today announced its second annual conference from June 17-19, 2022, Mapping My Future . The event is dedicated to helping members build strong relationships with other product leaders, fine-tune their skills, and gain invaluable career lessons from some of the most prominent Black leaders in product and technology from around the country. Mapping My Future’s programming will include speaking events and relationship-building activities throughout the San Francisco and Oakland areas – featuring speakers from companies like Meta, Google, LinkedIn, Intuit YouTube and Netflix.



“Over the Juneteenth weekend, we are thrilled to bring together a group of Black product managers and technology talent, helping them cultivate new skills and building a thriving community,” said Brittany Bankston, president and co-founder of BPM and Product Lead at MainStreet. “BPM is dedicated to creating a future where more Black professionals can advance their careers, ultimately reshaping the industry to create more representation for Black technologists and pathways to leadership roles. The Mapping My Future event is an important milestone toward achieving that goal.”

Mapping My Future’s speaker lineup includes a keynote from Meta Chief Product Officer Chris Cox, one of Facebook’s first 15 software engineers who was instrumental in designing and building the first versions of the site. Cox will speak to attendees about his own journey, share important lessons about product leadership, and express the importance of allyship in the technology industry.

Other industry speakers include:

Erin Teague, Director & Global Head of Sports, Film, and TV Product Management, YouTube

Ime Archibong, Head of New Product Experimentation, Meta

Elliot Robinson, Partner and co-founder of the growth investment practice at Bessemer Venture Partners

DeVaris Brown, CEO and co-founder, Meroxa

Maryanna Quigless, Director of Product Management, Meta

Ken Norton, Executive Coach, Bring the Donuts

Laura Teclemarium, Product Management Leader, Netflix

Howard Ekundayo, Director of Engineering, Netflix

Okalo Khena, Director of Product Management, Google

Kevin Weil, President of Product and Business, Planet

Anna Bofa, CEO and founder of Curiti



In addition to high caliber discussions from BPM’s expert speakers, the conference will offer opportunities for networking alongside product managers from across industries, including a brunch sponsored by LinkedIn, a cocktail reception sponsored by Twitch, and a Juneteenth celebration sponsored by Google. Panels and roundtables on topics like “Creating Influence and Credibility” and “PM to the C-Suite” will educate attendees on important topical content during the two-day event. The event is sponsored by organizations including Meta, LinkedIn, Google, and Intuit.

Registration is open to BPM members and non-members alike. To learn more about the event and sign up, visit: https://www.blackproductmanagers.com/conference-2022 .

About Black Product Managers

Black Product Managers (BPM) was founded in 2017 as the first nationwide network for Black professionals working in product. Today, the organization has grown into a community of over 2000 Black technologists from some of the technology industry’s most prominent companies – with the goal of reaching every Black PM across the globe. On a mission to help Black product managers advance their careers and become product leaders, BPM is reshaping the tech industry to create more representation and leverage across product management at scale.

