Gen Korean BBQ House Opening at Miracle Mile Shops

LAS VEGAS, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gen Korean BBQ House is opening its newest location at Miracle Mile Shops, making it the third location in Nevada.

As the first Asian dine-in restaurant to join the Shops, Gen is a highly anticipated addition that will satisfy diners seeking an all-you-can-eat feast on the Strip. As the opening date approaches, the team at Gen is looking forward to wowing guests with a menu that is unique to the location. In addition to the premium meats and traditional Korean dishes, the Miracle Mile Shops location is offering Specialty Rolls and izakaya dishes on the all-you-can-eat menu.

Well known for its energetic ambiance, Gen is an ideal spot for both a great meal and a fun night out in Vegas. For those looking for a dining experience to remember, the location is accepting inquiries for large parties and events. Guests may also join the waitlist before arriving on the day of their visit.

Gen Korean BBQ House is set to open on June 8 for a soft opening and will have a grand opening event on June 17.

