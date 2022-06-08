New York, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Digital Health Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology, By Component, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06025376/?utm_source=GNW



The global digital health market size is expected to reach USD 1.5 trillion by 2030 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 27.7% over the forecast period. Advancements in the internet connectivity, growing smartphone penetration, rising healthcare IT expenses, developing IT infrastructure, technology readiness, a growing shortage of healthcare providers, overburdened healthcare facilities, and rising medical expenses are driving the market growth.



Additionally, increasing demand for remote patient monitoring services, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, and the increasing accessibility of virtual care services is propelling the market to move forward at a significant rate. The growing trend of digitalization in healthcare is being supported by growth in public-private partnerships, the emergence of startups, and favorable government initiatives.



The tele-healthcare segment dominated by technology in 2021 with a market revenue share of 37.6%, due to the rising adoption of telehealth platforms by physicians and providers. In addition, the growing inclination toward digital communication and information technologies for virtual home health services also supporting to the segment growth. The services segment dominated the market by component in 2021 owing to the growing demand for pre-installation and post-installation services covering staffing, training, implementation, resource allocation, and maintenance.



By region, North America dominated in 2021 with a market revenue share of 45.9%, owing to the presence of key market players, advancements in health IT infrastructure, growing technological literacy, lucrative funding options, favorable government support, and the emergence of startups. The growing demand for digital health solutions is boosting key players to devise innovative product development strategies to serve the demand and expand product portfolios.



The Covid-19 pandemic overburdened the existing healthcare systems and exposed the shortfalls of the same. Simultaneously it is boosting the adoption of digital health technologies to streamline organizational workflows, provide virtual care solutions to patients, reduce the dependency on in-person consultation, track population health & fitness levels through mHealth platforms & wearables.



The Covid-19 pandemic significantly drove the demand for digital health solutions in the healthcare industry and revealed multiple opportunities in the technology space.The surge in demand boosted key participants to constantly focus on innovative product development strategies to expand their business footprint.



Due to the pandemic, the scope of digital health applications witnessed a surge in virtual care, mHealth platforms, healthcare IT systems, telehealth, and wearables.



• The market size is anticipated to be valued at USD 1.5 trillion by 2030, owing to the improving internet coverage, growing chronic disease prevalence, increasing smartphone penetration, growing demand for virtual care, and increasing access to healthcare

• Tele-healthcare segment dominated the global market in 2021 with a market revenue share of 37.6%, due to increasing preference for remote patient monitoring services and a shortage of healthcare professionals

• By component, the services segment dominated the global market with 45.6% of market revenue share in 2021, owing to the growing demand for pre-installation and post-installation services

• North America dominated the market by region in 2021 with a revenue share of 45.9%, owing to the rapidly developing healthcare IT infrastructure, the emergence of startups, growing funding options, and improving technological literacy

