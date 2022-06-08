New York, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hospital Gowns Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Usability, By Risk Type, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05965037/?utm_source=GNW



Hospital Gowns Market Growth & Trends



The global hospital gowns market size is expected to reach USD 12.8 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.88%. The rising incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs), the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, and the increasing number of surgical procedures are the key driving factors for the market growth.



The global healthcare industry has faced a severe issue as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.The SARS-CoV-2 pandemic has raised the demand for the emergency supplies, medicines, and medical equipment such as gowns, disinfection, and antiseptic products dramatically.



The COVID-19 outbreak as well as rising hospital admissions around the world have considerably increased the demand for hospital gowns.



To meet the rising worldwide demand, the World Health Organization (WHO) has urged the industry and governments to increase the production of personal protective equipment such as surgical masks, gloves, hospital gowns, respirators, aprons, face shields, and goggles by 40%. COVID-19 has had a significant impact on the growth of the market for hospital gowns and is widely regarded as a highly significant market driver.



It also reported that the increase in demand for personal protective equipment has increased their prices to a major extent. For instance, in December 2020, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine, the cost of a gown was 40 cents as of 2019, whereas currently, the cost of a gown is USD 9.0 per gown. That’s more than 20 times the former price, which is expected to boost the market growth.



Furthermore, the WHO has shipped around half a million PPE sets to around 47 countries. Therefore, the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the medical disposables market and is considered a highly effective driver for market growth.



Hospital Gowns Market Report Highlights

• By type, surgical gowns accounted for the largest market share of over 53.2%, in 2021. This is attributed to the rising incidence of chronic diseases and an increasing number of surgical procedures

• Based on the usability, the disposable gowns segment dominated the market with around 67.4% of the revenue share in 2021, owing to the increasing number of patients caused by the outbreak of COVID-19 globally

• The high-risk segment dominated the market with around 28.5% of the revenue share in 2021, based on the risk type, due to the increase in use across the globe

• Asia Pacific is poised to be the fastest-growing market for hospital gowns. It is expected to witness a CAGR of 13.68% during the forecast period, due to the rising number of surgical procedures and increasing cases of diabetic foot ulcers in this region

