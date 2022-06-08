Cerevance to Participate in Panel Discussion During the 2022 BIO International Convention

BOSTON, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerevance, a private, clinical-stage drug discovery and development company focused on central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announced that Craig Thompson, chief executive officer of Cerevance, will participate in a panel discussion during the 2022 BIO International Convention being held in San Diego, CA, June 13-16. Mr. Thompson will present at the panel titled, “CNS drug development: Do biomarkers hold the future for patients?” and will share his insights on the future of neurological drug development alongside other leading CNS experts in the life sciences industry.



Panel Details:

Title: “CNS drug development: Do biomarkers hold the future for patients?”

Moderator: Allison DeAngelis, STAT News Reporter

Date: Wednesday, June 15, 2022

Time: 1:45 p.m. PT – 2:45 p.m. PT

Panelists:

Craig Thompson, M.B.A. – CEO of Cerevance

Dolo Diaz, Ph.D. – VP, Development Sciences of Denali Therapeutics

Dhivya Venkat – CEO of Esya Labs

Amit Etkin, M.D., Ph.D. – Co-Founder and CEO of Alto Neuroscience

For more information and registration details, see the BIO website here.

About Cerevance

Cerevance is a private pharmaceutical company whose lead therapeutic, CVN424, a first-in-class compound acting on a novel target, recently demonstrated significant and clinically meaningful efficacy in a 135-patient phase 2 study in Parkinson’s Disease. The company uses its proprietary NETSseq platform to highly selectively identify novel target proteins that are either over- or under-expressed. Partnering with over 20 brain banks and evaluating more than 11,000 brain tissue samples, Cerevance is advancing therapeutics with novel mechanisms of action for diseases such as Parkinson’s, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and Alzheimer’s. For additional information, please visit www.cerevance.com.

Contacts

Cerevance:

Johnna Simoes, ir@cerevance.com

Media:

Andrew Mielach, amielach@lifescicomms.com, +1-646-876-5868