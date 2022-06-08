Biz2X Announces Growth of 700% in 18 Months, Launches New Tagline and Website

NEW YORK, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With 700% revenue growth in the last 18 months, Biz2X, the leading digital business lending platform for financial institutions globally, is upgrading its message for lenders serving the small business sector: use purpose-built digital technology to succeed in growing your business lending book.



The company launched a new version of its website on June 6, 2022, to highlight the advantages Biz2X digital platform provides both bank and non-bank small business lenders that want to increase efficiency and profitability.

“Biz2X is the first choice for financial institutions that want to be successful at offering business loans to their clients,” said Biz2X and Biz2Credit CEO and co-founder Rohit Arora, a pioneer in fintech lending.

Available to banks, financial institutions and other lenders around the world that are engaged in business lending, Biz2X’s modern cloud platform enables financial institutions to power growth with an omni-channel client experience and best-in-class risk assessment tools for underwriter decisioning.

“Lenders choose our platform because they want to transform their lending programs digitally and they need a platform that can match their high standards. We make this possible by deploying leading-edge technology for each one of our partners that’s purpose-built for business lending,” Arora added.

“We know business lending better than any other platform provider. Biz2X is built on the insights and expertise that came from dozens of active platform deployments as well as a decade-plus of Biz2Credit’s online lending experience,” he said. “That is why our platform works so well for lenders of all sizes, whether they’re digital experts or just starting their online business lending journey.”

Biz2X’s new website prominently features the company’s updated tagline, Successful Business Lending Starts Here, derived from the extensive business lending expertise and years of proven success that stand behind the platform. Biz2X provides technology that can be easily tailored to the needs of the bank.

About Biz2X

Biz2X, a subsidiary of Biz2Credit, has processed more than $8 billion in small business financing. It has three offices on two continents and employs over 550 people globally. The company’s mission is to provide small businesses with industry-leading financing solutions throughout their lifecycle in a flexible and transparent environment. The Biz2X Platform allows banks and other financial institutions to better manage loan processes and related risks. For more information about Biz2X and Biz2Credit, visit www.Biz2X.com and www.Biz2Credit.com.

John Mooney, Over The Moon PR, (908) 720-6057, john@overthemoonpr.com