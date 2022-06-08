The Greater Stockholm Fire Brigade selects Innofactor as the provider of a case and document management system

Innofactor Plc Inside Information, on June 8, 2022, at 17:25 Finnish time
The Greater Stockholm Fire Brigade (Storstockholms brandförsvar) has selected Innofactor in a public procurement competition to provide a case and document management system, as well as maintenance and support services related to it. The system will be based on Innofactor Dynasty information and case management solution.
Innofactor's reference price for a contract period of eight years stated by The Greater Stockholm Fire Brigade in the procurement decision is approximately EUR 0.35 million.
This is the first sale of Innofactor Dynasty information and case management system outside Finland, which makes it significant for Innofactor’s business. Innofactor announced that it begins the marketing of Dynasty in Sweden in September 2020.
The Greater Stockholm Fire Brigade is a municipal association for the member municipalities Danderyd, Lidingö, Solna, Stockholm, Sundbyberg, Täby, Vallentuna, Vaxholm, Värmdö and Österåker.
The decision will be legally valid after the appeal period defined in the Procurement Act has passed.
