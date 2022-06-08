New York, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Patient Temperature Management Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Application, By End Use And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05807211/?utm_source=GNW



The global patient temperature management market size is expected to reach USD 6.9 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.8% according to a new report. Rising number of surgeries is anticipated to accelerate the demand for temperature management devices. For instance, open heart surgeries require lowering of patient’s body heat through blood cooling, which helps in reducing the risk of post and perioperative surgical complications.



Rising number of surgeries are undertaken, amid growing prevalence of cardiac arrest and other chronic cardiac diseases.Hence, this raises the need for the patient temperature management, in order to avoid the adverse effects on brain.



For more effective results, patient warming systems are also used for cancer patients as adjuncts with chemotherapy and radiation therapy.Moreover, in neonatal care, newborns are likely to experience temperature fluctuations and hence, they are kept in incubators to maintain their normal body temperature.



As a result, the aforementioned factors are contributing to the shigh demand for temperature monitoring devices.



There is a growing need for modern temperature management systems along with rising demand for the conventional warming and cooling devices.Introduction of a wide range of surface warming and cooling systems by major market players is expected to positively impact the market during the forecast period.



The blood & fluid temperature management devices have also evolved in recent times and are applied through a catheter by circulating warm or cool saline in the patient’s body.



• Patient warming systems dominated the market in 2021 because of the rise in the number of surgeries, which lowers the body temperature of patients due to the use of general anesthesia

• Due to the introduction of new products like cooling caps and blood & fluid cooling systems, patient cooling systems are expected to exhibit lucrative CAGR during the forecast period

• Surgery segment held the largest market share in 2021 because of the increasing number of cardiac and gynecological surgeries across the globe

• Operating rooms segment is expected to generate huge revenue due to the large number of surgical procedures being performed and the need for temperature management during these surgeries

• In 2021, North America dominated the market due to rising demand for the technologically advanced products within this region

• Asia Pacific is expected to show lucrative growth during the forecast period, due to the increasing sedentary lifestyle resulting in cardiac related disorders

