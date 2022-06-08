Oral Care Market / Oral Hygiene Market worth $54.9 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Study by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the new market research report "Oral Care Market by Product (Toothbrush (Manual, Electric, Battery), Toothpaste (Pastes, Gels, Powder, Polish), Breath Freshener, Rinse) & Distribution Channel (Consumer Stores, Retail Pharmacy, e-Commerce), & Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Oral Care Market is projected to reach USD 54.9 billion by 2026 from USD 47.2 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.

The rising incidence of dental diseases, the increasing number of dental practitioners on a global scale, and technological advancements in oral care products across the globe play a key role in diving the growth of oral care market.

Toothpastes hold the highest market share, by product, in the oral care market, in the forecast period.

The toothpastes segment is estimated to have the largest market share by value. Growth of this segment can be attributed to the high adoption of toothpastes for the maintenance of oral hygiene and the growing awareness and utilization of these products in the prevention of dental caries.

The toothbrushes & accessories segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The high growth rate of this segment can be attributed to the rising adoption of toothpastes owing to their accessibility, the increasing awareness for dental hygiene and teeth whitening.

Online distribution channels’ are estimated to be the fasted growing segment.

The online distribution segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The highest growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing number of internet users and advantages such as low costs, availability of multi-brand oral care products, and the convenience of purchasing and features such as product comparison and cart discounts.

Asia Pacific is likely to emerge as the largest regional segment in oral care market.

The Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest share of the oral hygiene market in 2020. The major factors driving the growth of the Asia Pacific region include the growing awareness of oral care & oral hygiene products, rising disposable income, increasing aging population in certain countries, and growing investments in dental healthcare.

Key Market Players of Oral Care Market / Oral Hygiene Market:

Colgate-Palmolive Company (US),

Procter & Gamble (US),

GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK),

Unilever plc (US), and

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands).

