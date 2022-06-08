St Kitts and Nevis to welcome music-enthusiasts to celebrate music festival this June

Basseterre, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- St Kitts and Nevis is all set to celebrate the summer season with festivals. After the two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the twin-island Federation will once again brim with dance, costumes, music, drinks, delicious foods, sounds and mesmerizing sights.

St Kitts and Nevis will witness events that will showcase the island's diversity as it is time for “Saint Kitts Music Festival 2022”. The preparations for the Music Festival are going in a full swing and event organisers have promised that, unlike any others, this year’s event will be much more entertaining. The event will stage a mixture of regional, national and international acts. The most in-demand entertainers across various genres will amuse the audience.

The Kittitians and Nevisians will shake their legs at the music of the famous artists from June 23 to June 25, 2022, at the Kim Collins Athletic Stadium. The tickets for the same are available at the official website – stkittsmusicfestival.com

St Kitts and Nevis' residents have been enjoying the ‘Fringe Events of the Saint Kitts Music Festival’ from May 05, 2022, and these will be concluded on June 26, 2022. As many as 25 artists will rock the stage with their performances. On June 23, the Kittitians and Nevisians will enjoy the beats by artists, including Bunji Garlin & Fay-Ann Lyons, Destra & Bakanal The Band, Nadia Batson, Lyrikal, Masicka, Rucas HE Grand Masters, and Small Axe Band, NU Vybes.

On June 24, the residents will whoop it up on the musical beats by Ashanti, Wale, Sean Paul, Maxi Priest, Anthony B Shaneil Muir, I Mark, HI-Light, and Dejour. Beres Hammond, Keyshia Cole, Rotimi Jada Kingdom, Christopher Martin Byron Messia, Venelle Powell, and Popcaan will give the spectacular on the final day of the Music Festival.

During this Music Festival, many tourists across the globe are expected to travel to the twin-island country in the Western Hemisphere. And to ease the travelling to the Federation, dozens of nonstop, connecting and charter flights will depart daily from countries like the United States, the United Kingdom and Europe.

Besides this, the service will also benefit the tourists from several Caribbean nations such as Antigua and Barbuda, St Juan, St Martin and St Thomas.

As the Festival will bring the tourists from around the world together and the threat of COVID-19 is still looming in some countries, this time as a precautionary measure, the government of St Kitts and Nevis has announced COVID-related guidelines, which might be complied with as follows:



• The travellers entering the country should be fully vaccinated, and the visitors are required to submit a negative test report from certified labs.

• The non-vaccinated children (under the age of 18) must travel with their vaccinated parents.

• PCR test must be conducted only three days before the arrival.

• The fully-vaccinated visitors must present their Vaccination Record Card (Vaccination Certificate).

• The visitors have to submit an embarkation form at least 24 hours of travel along with – bio pages for their passport, negative PCR test and proof of vaccination.

• The visitors will be encouraged to wear face masks, social distance and sanitize.

St Kitts and Nevis is one of the must-visit travel destinations for travellers who love to relish a stay in the lap of nature.

The Federation is the smallest island country in the Western Hemisphere and is famous for sandy as well as silver beaches and coral reefs. The tourists are attracted to the beautiful and mesmerizing sights of the Federation. One more prominent reason why tourists are attracted to the Federation is safety. The country has been regarded as the safest in the region.

