Mission Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc. Magazine’s Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2022

LOS ANGELES, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission , a managed cloud services provider and Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Services Partner , today announced that the company has been named to Inc. magazine’s annual Best Workplaces list. Featured in the May/June 2022 issue and prominently featured on Inc.com, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in physical offices or virtual settings. Mission has also been named a winner in the category of Best Medium-Large Size Workplace (encompassing companies with 100-499 employees).



“Our core values of supporting true work-life balance, being inclusive, and promoting respect and team spirit across our workforce is foundational not only to the success of our employee-centric culture, but to the success of our business as a whole,” said Karoline Saffi, SVP, People & Culture, Mission. “It’s an honor to have our supportive culture and employee experiences celebrated on Inc.’s Best Workplaces list, and to be named a winner in the best medium-large size workplace category.”

Mission proactively adapted to the needs of its workforce at the start of the pandemic and has continued to hone its employee experience ever since. Mission implemented monthly stipends for employees to enhance their work-from-home experiences, enabling employees to purchase home food delivery, wellness app subscriptions, faster internet connections, new home office furniture, and more. Mission operates under its Distributed Team Commitment, defining its remote work culture along six tenets: putting family first, respecting work hours, setting boundaries to prevent virtual meeting fatigue, supporting flexibility around personal needs, prioritizing physical and mental health, and remaining connected to each other.

Mission promotes a safe and empathetic workplace aligned with its “Be Inclusive” cultural principle. The company’s town halls host external speakers that address topics from inclusive design to history lessons, and Mission’s employee resource groups (ERGs) deliver company-wide cultural presentations. Mission’s ERGs are voluntary, employee-led groups fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace that aligns with Mission’s values, goals, business practices, and objectives. The company is also committed to achieving its diversity goals at an accelerated pace, with the objective of 50% female employees, 50% employees from underrepresented groups, and at least 30% executive positions held by women and underrepresented groups in place by the end of 2022.

Mission’s commitment to employee and community education is also crucial to its successful workplace culture. The Mission Evolution training and education program provides current and future employees with tight-knit support across all stages of their careers. Mission Evolution includes outreach to underserved communities that offers education, a cloud literacy program, and internships and associate-level positions through an apprenticeship program. Mission also sponsors AWS certification, covering the costs of study aids and exam fees. Mission’s emerging leaders program supports internal employees in preparing for careers in management.

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 475 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization’s benefits were also audited to determine the overall score and ranking.

“Not long ago, the term ‘best workplace’ would have conjured up images of open-office designs with stocked snack fridges,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “Yet given the widespread adoption of remote work, the concept of the workplace has shifted. This year, Inc. has recognized the organizations dedicated to redefining and enriching the workplace in the face of the pandemic.”

Mission is well accustomed to accolades for workplace excellence. The Los Angeles Business Journal named Mission a Best Place to Work in 2019, 2020, and 2021. Mission also received Channel Partner Insight’s 2021 MSP Innovation Award for “Best Employer to Work For” among cloud service providers. In 2020 and 2021, Mission was named to Built In’s Best Places to Work in Los Angeles, and named a leader among “Midsize Companies” and for best “Perks & Benefits” each year. Comparably has also named Mission a “Best Company” in its Leadership, Perks & Benefits, and Professional Development categories, and further recognized Mission CEO Simon Anderson with Best CEO overall and “Best CEOs for Diversity”.

For information about current openings at Mission, visit missioncloud.com/careers .

About Mission

Mission accelerates enterprise cloud transformation by delivering a differentiated suite of agile cloud services and consulting. As an AWS Premier Partner, Mission’s always-on services enable businesses to scale and outpace competitors by leveraging the most transformative technology platform and enterprise software ecosystem in history.

About Inc. Media

About Quantum Workplace

