neurocare group AG Announces Recent Start of a Phase III Trial Examining the Cost-Effectiveness of TMS for Patients With Exposure Therapy-Resistant OCD

MUNICH, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- neurocare group AG ("neurocare" or the "Company"), a leading innovator in personalized mental health and performance empowering clinicians to deliver best practice, is pleased to announce that patient enrollment has recently started for a phase III clinical trial evaluating the cost-effectiveness of low frequency repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (rTMS) for patients with exposure therapy-resistant obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD). The study is being conducted in collaboration with Amsterdam University Medical Centers (UMC).

"Despite proven efficacy, rTMS for OCD is not yet covered by the Dutch health insurance system while rTMS for treatment-resistant depression is. This trial aims to establish the added value of rTMS when combined with exposure and response prevention therapy in OCD patients," explains Tom Mechtersheimer, founder & CEO of neurocare group AG. "Once the cost-effectiveness of the combination therapy is proven, the study results may lead to rTMS being added to the health insurance coverage in the Netherlands and thus, the treatment would be available to more people suffering from OCD. We are positive that the study will confirm that the integrated therapy approach results in sustainable clinical results as well as a significant decrease in healthcare costs due to chronicity and poor participation in social and educational/occupational aspects of OCD patients."

The study is a multi-center placebo-controlled double-blind randomized controlled trial with an intervention phase of 5-7 weeks and a follow-up phase of 12 months. The study includes 250 adult (18 years and older) OCD patients who show no/insufficient response to exposure and response prevention (ERP) and evaluates the cost-effectiveness of low frequency (1 Hz) repetitive TMS (rTMS) to the pre-supplementary motor area (pre-SMA) compared to sham rTMS to the pre-SMA as adjuvant treatment to exposure with response prevention (ERP). The treatment consists of 4 times/week rTMS combined with ERP for at least 5 weeks (20 sessions), with an optional extension phase of 1 or 2 weeks and a maximum of 28 sessions in total.

neurocare is innovating mental health and performance. We offer the first digital therapy platform (DTP) that empowers clinicians to deliver best practice. Our integrated and personalized therapy approach is based on a strong clinical science background with over 20 years of research and technology development.

