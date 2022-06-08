InfoVu Technologies Recommends TouchSource Software to Customers

DENVER, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After 14 years in the digital signage business, InfoVu Technologies announced that they are closing their business on Sept. 1, 2022, with the retirement of its President, Johnny Jensen. After an extensive review of the digital signage market, InfoVu Technologies (InfoVu) has created a migration path to TouchSource for its clients and has recommended TouchSource for any customers who require a business-focused digital signage software solution.

TouchSource, the leader in smart digital signage, offers award-winning digital directory software and solutions for an interactive visitor and tenant communications experience. TouchSource's innovative software solutions deliver turnkey, user-friendly and content-rich digital directory experiences. TouchSource equips busy property managers with online access to update listings, building announcements, leasing opportunities and more from an intuitive interface designed for simplicity.

The TouchSource Express™ solution was reviewed and determined to be a best fit for InfoVu's customers, who want to extend the life of their existing investments and maintain their current InfoVu touchscreen displays. TouchSource Express is an all-in-one solution that includes software, a media player, a digital design onboarding experience, unlimited remote support and continuous warranty coverage of the media player as a subscription service.

TouchSource Express is compatible with most HD displays that have HDMI ports. Clients provide their existing InfoVu display, power and data, and let TouchSource Express deliver the rest. InfoVu customers would enjoy unlimited remote support from the digital signage industry's highest-rated support team and most popular platform. InfoVu customers are invited to contact TouchSource at 866.476.1872 or email info@touchsource.com to start their transition. Through Aug. 31, 2022, InfoVu customers can migrate their InfoVu software, designs and content to TouchSource at current subscription pricing for ease of transition.

"It's a difficult decision to retire after many years of having the privilege to serve our outstanding customers," said Johnny Jensen, President of InfoVu Technologies. "I'm deeply grateful for their business over the years and wanted their transition to be easy. That's why I spent the time to find a solution to recommend. Their continued success is important to InfoVu Technologies and would be equally important to the team at TouchSource."

"Everyone at TouchSource prides themselves on delivering an outstanding customer and visitor experience. It goes into everything from our software platform and turnkey digital signage solutions to our customer onboarding and support experiences," said TouchSource CEO Ajay Kapoor. "Our mission is to be our customer's valued partner. That's why we are excited to work with Johnny and InfoVu to provide a migration path. Our quick start onboarding solution, TouchSource Express, enables InfoVu's customers to continue uninterrupted operations, and moves them to a future-forward platform."

Contact: TouchSource Media Relations | marketing@touchsource.com | 1370 Miners Drive, Suite 103, Lafayette, CO 80026

Related Images











Image 1: TouchSource Directory Applications Software





TouchSource chosen by InfoVu Technologies for customers migrating off of their sign shop solution









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment