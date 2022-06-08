Drone Nerds Introduces Advanced Mapping and Surveying Solution, the ViDoc RTK Rover

Dania Beach, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drone Nerds, an enterprise drone solutions provider, has announced its latest mapping solution for enterprise customers, the viDoc RTK Rover. Created by Pix4D, a Swiss company that develops photogrammetry software for drone mapping and 3D modeling, the viDoc RTK Rover is a handheld ground photogrammetry solution designed to facilitate mapping and surveying with 3D scanning.

Pix4D developed the viDoc to improve complex workflows that traditionally use expensive, heavy, and highly technical laser scanners. As a portable and lightweight solution, the RTK can be mounted on a mobile device and couple with PIX4Dcatch via Bluetooth.

The viDoc RTK can connect to any NTRIP (Network Transport of RTCM via Internet Protocol) service of choice, allowing users to walk areas of interest and acquire high-precision positional data for individual images. It can be used to measure distances, areas, and volumes, and is exceptionally useful to perform virtual inspections. One of the primary benefits of implementing the rover is enhanced safety, as it can scan difficult areas that are obstructed by objects, including trees and overhangs.

The viDoc RTK rover works with PIX4Dcatch to capture measurements with an absolute accuracy of up to 5cm, and is compatible with iOS devices, including the iPad Pro 11 2020, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max equipped with LiDAR sensors. It also works with Pix4Dcloud, Pix4Dmatic, and Pix4Dmapper.

By using the viDoc RTK rover with any of these programs, users can recreate live scenes with augmented reality for complete mapping. The viDoc also supports increased mobile data connections, connecting to over 600 channels (including all major constellations such as GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, etc.) for convergence and sharing with other systems in under 5 seconds.

“The viDoc RTK Rover is an innovative solution that offers versatility for organizations that have been limited by expensive, bulky, and complex technology. It is a piece of versatile equipment that can be used in a variety of industries, including construction, mining, agriculture, and any other applications with mapping needs,” says Jeremy Schneiderman, CEO of Drone Nerds.

Drone Nerds currently features all of Pix4D’s software suite as an option for their customers’ drone mapping solutions packages. Organizations interested in purchasing or learning more about the Pix4D viDoc RTK Rover can contact Drone Nerds by emailing experts@dronenerds.com.

###

About Drone Nerds: Established in 2014, Drone Nerds focuses on ensuring that its customers have the right UAV solution for their unique operational needs. With its proprietary Always Flying™ program, Drone Nerds provides reliability and assurance for enterprise implementations across industry verticals, including public safety, government, agriculture, construction, energy, inspection, and more. For more information, visit enterprise.dronenerds.com.







