GobiMin Announces Results of the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Montreal, Canada, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GobiMin Inc. (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has successfully held its Annual General and Special Meeting on June 8, 2022. All matters placed before the shareholders were approved. As a result:

The number of the board of the Company is set at seven.

The current members of the board, comprised of Mr. Felipe Tan, Ms. Joyce Ko, Mr. Duncan Hancock, Mr. Philippe Marleau, Mr. Dominic Cheng, Mr. Maxime Lemieux and Mr. Ma Jianqing were re-elected as directors of the Company.

BDO Canada LLP was re-appointed as the auditors of the Company.

The change of the province of the Company’s registered office from the Province of Quebec to the Province of Ontario was approved.

For more detailed information about the resolutions referred to above, please refer to the Information Circular dated as of April 21, 2022 which is available under Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information, please contact:

Felipe Tan, Chief Executive Officer Tel: (852) 3586-6500 Email: felipe.tan@gobimin.com

“Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.”

