New York, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Video Streaming Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Streaming Type, By Solution, By Platform, By Service, By Revenue Model, By Deployment Type, By User, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05930629/?utm_source=GNW



Video Streaming Market Growth & Trends



The global video streaming market size is expected to reach USD 330.51 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 21.3% from 2022 to 2030. Rising technological advancements such as the implementation of blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to improve the quality of videos are expected to propel the growth of the market over the forecast period.



Service providers are widely adopting cloud-based solutions to increase the reach of content.This trend is observed in various parts of North America and Asia Pacific.



Moreover, the rising demand for on-demand videos and inclination toward original digital content are the key factors driving the market growth.The growing acceptance of smartphones in combination with a range of high-speed internet technologies such as 3G, 4G, and LTE is further contributing to the market demand.



In addition, the growing demand for devices that can support digital media is helping consumers access media content from anywhere across the world.



Based on streaming type, the market is classified into live and non-linear streaming.Live streaming can be defined as the content that is displayed in real-time with internet connectivity.



Further key findings from the report suggest that the live streaming segment is expected to portray the highest growth over the forecast period. In contrast, the non-linear streaming segment is expected to grow over the forecast period majorly due to the increasing demand for streaming of content via the internet, which cannot be viewed in real-time.



The COVID-19 pandemic has restricted people to stay indoors and confine themselves at home for a prolonged period.This situation created a positive impact on streaming services’ viewership and engagement, resulting in higher demand for streaming videos.



Platforms such as Netflix, YouTube, and Disney+ have registered a spike in their viewership worldwide.



Organizations such as HotStar and Netflix have implemented AI and machine learning algorithms to study user behavior and demographics.This has helped organizations recognize audience interests and provide personalized content recommendations to keep them constantly engaged.



Consequently, these AI-based platforms offer viewers content satisfying their precise interests, hence providing them with a highly personalized experience.



Video Streaming Market Report Highlights

• The increasing usage of videos in corporate training and the impact of video streaming on the education sector are anticipated to drive the growth of the market

• The Over-the-Top (OTT) segment is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the increased demand for digital original content, availability of hybrid monetization models, and intensive competition resulting in content fragmentation

• The Asia Pacific regional market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for high-speed internet connectivity and Video-on-Demand (VOD) streaming

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05930629/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________