Dymax Purchases Property for Expansion into North Carolina

TORRINGTON, Conn., June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dymax, leading manufacturer of rapid and light-curing materials and equipment, is pleased to announce the purchase of a building in Monroe, North Carolina. The 100,000-square-foot shell building will be customized and built out with new equipment over the next few years. The Monroe Corporate Center is a Class A precision manufacturing industrial park which is home to many international and innovative companies.



Dymax will expand from its Northeast roots as it continues to experience increased demand from an expanding global customer base. Located just outside of Charlotte, the region opens doors to outstanding labor, technical and logistical resources. The new manufacturing facility will consist of several functional areas including raw material warehouse, manufacturing, finished product warehouse, multiple labs, and office space.

“We are experiencing significant growth and need to plan for the future. North Carolina was chosen based on the exceptional pool of highly skilled operators, technicians, chemical engineers, chemists, and administrative staff required to fill approximately 227 new positions,” said Aaron Mambrino, Chief Operations Officer. “Incentives and support from the state and local officials made North Carolina a great choice for our expansion.”

Today, Dymax remains committed to making its customers more capable and efficient. By engineering solvent-free, ecologically-friendly products to replace technologies that contain hazardous ingredients, produce waste, or require higher amounts of energy to process, the company is dedicated energy conservation and reduced environmental impact. Dymax companies have facilities in ten global regions, a worldwide network of sales partners, owns 30+ patents, and employs over 450 people.

About Dymax

Dymax develops innovative rapid and light-curable materials, dispense equipment, and UV/LED light-curing systems. The company’s adhesives, coatings, and equipment are perfectly matched to work seamlessly with each other, providing design engineers with tools to dramatically improve manufacturing efficiencies. Major markets include aerospace and defense; medical device; and consumer and automotive electronics.

For additional information on Dymax, visit www.dymax.com or call us at 860-482-1010.

