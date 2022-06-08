Stirling CBD Launches the Most Powerful Water-Soluble Cannabinoids Products on the Market

CARY, N.C., June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stirling CBD, a leader in CBD and health and wellness products, launched their new water-soluble CBD powders. Stirling launched four new powders - CBD Isolate, CBGA, CBDA, and a CBGA/CBDA full spectrum solution. This water-soluble solution provides the most bioavailable form of CBD/Cannabinoids available.

The new lineup of water-soluble CBD powders contains approximately 10% total cannabinoids by weight, making them the most potent water-soluble CBD options available.

Stirling CBD's water-soluble CBGA/CBDA powder can address many symptoms, such as pain, inflammation and sleeplessness - helping you live a healthier life.

"While CBD and THC are the most known cannabinoids found in the hemp plant, other variants, such as CBGA and CBDA, are gaining massive momentum in the market and attracting research dollars. It is quite amazing to see the early study results and how they have helped out patients," said Joe Kryszak, President of Stirling CBD. "Stirling is particularly proud of our cold water, solventless extraction. While other companies use Butane, CO2 or Ethanol, Stirling is able to extract the cannabinoids from the plant by just using cold water."

In addition to their best-selling Water-Soluble CBA Isolate Powder, Stirling just launched their full spectrum hemp extracts, containing all the cannabinoids found in the hemp plant, including CBDA and CBGA. CBDA and CBGA are the acidic precursors of CBA and CBG. Early research has found these two cannabinoids particularly promising for a host of issues - everything from anti-virus protection to having incredible anti-inflammatory properties.

What is Water Soluble CBGA Powder?

CBGA is the acidic form of cannabigerol (CBG) and is technically a dihydroxybenzoic acid and olivetolic acid where the hydrogen at position three is substituted by a geranyl group. Deriving from an olivetolic acid, it also is composed of diterpenoid, a polyketide, member of the resorcinol and a phytocannabinoid classification. CBGA is a biosynthetic precursor of all cannabinoids, including Delta-9- tetrahydrocannabinol, the principal psychoactive constituent of the cannabis plant.

What is Water Soluble CBDA Powder?

CBDA is a cannabinoid found in the hemp plant that stands for cannabidiolic acid and, according to the National Institute of Health, cannabidiolic acid (CBDA) is the main phytocannabinoid in fiber and seed-oil hemp (Cannabis sativa L.) plants. The potential health-related capabilities have been masked for years by a greater scientific interest in its neutral derivative cannabidiol (CBD). These secondary metabolites phytochemically praise the uniqueness of Cannabis species, but also, in a puzzling scenario, dictated the denial of the plant used for almost 40 years of our history.

What is Water Soluble CBGA/CBDA Powder?

Combining the Benefits of CBGA and CBDA, this full spectrum solution has been featured in a number of national articles as a "super-nutrient" with unique properties.

Stirling CBD's Full Lineup of Water-Soluble Cannabinoid Solutions

About Stirling CBD

Since 2014, Stirling CBD has manufactured and distributed the Purest Hemp-Based CBD, Delta 8 THC, and Delta 9 THC Products. Founded in 2014 in Santa Cruz, CA, as a premium cannabis flower company, Stirling launched its first CBD products in 2018. Stirling continues to lead in new product innovation and quality. Stirling launched its Professional Brand - Stirling Professional CBD - which is sold wholesale to Chiropractors, Gyms, CrossFit Boxes, PTs, and Massage Therapists.

