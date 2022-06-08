TEXAS SET TO BE HOME OF LARGEST BUC-EE'S ONCE AGAIN

LULING, Texas, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buc-ee's, home of the world's cleanest bathrooms, freshest food and friendliest beaver, has confirmed plans to replace its existing travel center in Luling, Texas. The new Buc-ee's Luling will be built next door to the current store, allowing for a seamless transition from old to new structures. Construction is tentatively slated to begin in the fall of 2022.

Located at 10070 I-10, the new Buc-ee's Luling will occupy more than 75,000 square feet, making it the largest Buc-ee's ever built. Buc-ee's Luling will offer 120 fueling positions just outside its store with thousands of snack, meal and drink options for travelers on the go, as well as the same award-winning restrooms, cheap gas, quality products and excellent service that have won the hearts, trust and business of millions in the South for nearly 40 years. Buc-ee's favorites including Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries will all be available.

First constructed in 2003, the original Buc-ee's Luling was the brand's first family travel center. The new Buc-ee's Luling will continue that location's pioneering history, and ensure the nation's largest Buc-ee's remains where it belongs…in Texas.

Throughout the project, Buc-ee's corporate development team worked closely with local partners including the City of Luling, the Luling Economic Development Corporation, and Caldwell County. Buc-ee's Luling will add even more jobs to the area, employing at least 200 team members, with starting pay beginning well above minimum wage, full benefits, a 6% matching 401k, and three weeks of paid vacation.

"Twenty years ago, Beaver and Don had the gumption to change the industry by building the first Buc-ee's Family Travel Center in Luling," said Stan Beard of Buc-ee's. "Since that time, Buc-ee's has grown into an iconic Texas brand that now shares our Texas pride with new stores throughout the Southeast and West. We are humbled to have this opportunity to strengthen our roots in Texas and will continue to exceed our customers' expectations every chance we get."

About Buc-ee's

Buc-ee's is the world's most-loved travel center. Founded in 1982, Buc-ee's now has 35 stores across Texas, including the world's largest convenience store, as well as 8 locations in other states. Buc-ee's is known for pristine bathrooms, a large amount of fueling positions, friendly service, Buc-ee's apparel and fresh, delicious food. Originally launched and still headquartered in Texas, Buc-ee's has combined traditional quality and modern efficiency to redefine the pit stop for their customers. For more information, visit www.buc-ees.com.

