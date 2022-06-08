Wilton Brings Creativity to the Kitchen This Summer with New Bakeware Items and On-Trend Baking & Decorating Products

NAPERVILLE, Ill., June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilton is introducing new products just in time for peak summer entertaining season and outdoor celebrations. The new product lines include three thematic collections providing fans with trendy and innovative bakeware and decorating products as well as new pink and blue monochromatic decorating lines to make baking up sweet treats a piece of cake. Additionally, fans can spend more time entertaining and less time in the kitchen baking with the introduction of new Wilton Perfect Results bakeware products that offer easy, simple solutions for everyday bakes.
“At Wilton, we are always dreaming, creating and innovating products that we know our fans will love,” said Ashley Papanikolas, Brand Communications & Community Manager at Wilton. “Parties are an expression of style and with more consumers hosting parties at home again our new line-up arms bakers and decorators with the supplies they need to unleash their creativity in the kitchen and beyond. The dessert possibilities are endless and sure to be delicious and ‘wow-worthy’ for everyone.”
NEW! Wilton Thematic Collections
Wilton launches three new thematic collections: the whimsically inspired floral & folklore thematic, the on-trend galaxy thematic, and the beach-inspired sealife collection. Each line offers cupcake liners, sprinkles, cookie cutters, icing decorations and silicone molds.
The Wilton Galaxy Thematic: With a variety of bakeware and tools, this space-themed product line will take at-home bakes out-of-this-world! Product collection highlights include:
- Wilton Outer Space and Galaxy Standard Cupcake Liners, 75-count; these space-inspired cupcake liners feature three designs: a solid blue; a blue, purple, black and white galaxy print liner; and a grey liner with a moon and star print. SRP: $2.19
- Wilton Galaxy, Planet and Star Sprinkles Set, 6.56 oz. (4-Piece Set); these sprinkles will take your decorating to the next galaxy! The set features a sanding sugar and star sprinkle mix; a planet sprinkles mix; a moon sprinkles mix; and silver nonpareils. SRP: $6.99
- Wilton Outer Space Silicone Fondant and Gum Paste Mold, 11-Cavity; this planet and star fondant mold is perfect for creating galaxy-inspired fondant accents and gum paste decorations for cakes and other bakes. SRP: $10.99
- Wilton Metal Outer Space Cookie Cutter Set, 3-Piece (Shooting Star, Moon and Planet); this trendy galaxy cookie cutter set comes in three fun shapes: a shooting star, a planet and a moon. SRP: $3.99
- Wilton Planet, Moon and Star Royal Icing Decorations, .70 oz. (18 Pieces); the sky’s the limit with these adorable planet, moon and star icing decoration designs. SRP: $6.29
The Wilton Sealife Thematic: this cute sea-inspired collection features everything needed for beach-themed “Under the Sea” parties. Product collection highlights include:
- Wilton Sealife Cupcake Liners, 75-count; these cupcake liners come with three designs: turquoise, blue-printed with crabs and sharks and pastel coral reefs. SRP: $2.19
- Wilton Starfish and Seashell Silicone Baking and Candy Mold, 6-Cavity; this mini seashell and starfish mold is great for making small treats using Candy Melts to fill party favor bags, single-serve cakes, ice cream treats or gelatin molds! SRP $10.99
- Wilton Metal Under the Sea Cookie Cutter Set, 3-Piece; “seas” the day with these adorable sea-themed cookie cutters in the shape of a seahorse, a shark and a jellyfish! SRP $3.99
- Wilton Crab, Seashell, Seahorse and Shark Royal Icing Decorations, .84 oz. (12 Pieces); these fun royal icing decorations feature four designs and are cute for making beach-themed treats. Each pack contains three crabs, seashells, seahorses and sharks. SRP: $6.29
- Wilton Colorful Animals and Stars 6-Cell Sprinkle Mix, 2.4 oz.; this mix of sprinkles contains teal, blue and light purple confetti sprinkles; green, blue and yellow square-shaped sprinkles; teal sparkling sugar; light blue, dark blue, teal and silver jimmies mix; and light blue sanding sugar. SRP: $6.29
The Wilton Folklore Thematic: this enchanted line captures the essence of warmer weather with dragonfly, butterfly and flowers motifs. Product collection highlights include:
- Wilton Spring Butterfly and Flower Cupcake Liners, 75-Count; these delightful cupcake liners feature three designs: a solid maroon liner; a mustard yellow liner with a white floral print; and a dark green liner with a floral and butterfly print. SRP: $2.19
- Wilton Butterfly and Flower Spring Sprinkles Set, 6.73 oz. (4-Piece Set); featuring beautiful textures and color palate, this sprinkle set features four fun mixes: a butterfly sprinkles mix; gold sanding sugar; purple and green nonpareils; and a flower sprinkles mix. SRP: $6.99
- Wilton Metal Spring Flower Cookie Cutter Set, 3-Piece; make your cookies bloom with the perfect trio of spring cookie cutters – a butterfly, a dragonfly and a daisy-shaped cookie cutter. SRP: $3.99
- Wilton Dragonfly, Butterfly and Flower Silicone Candy Mold, 12-Cavity; add whimsy to your celebration or garden-party with this three-design mold, complete with dragonfly, butterfly and floral shapes. It is perfect for fun candy creations, chocolate molds or even unique shaped ice for a fun beverage on a hot summer day. SRP: $4.99
Introducing Pink & Blue Dessert Accents
Wilton launches a line-up of pink and blue pastel decorating products that are perfect for themed parties, including gender reveals, birthdays and more!
- Wilton Pink Themed 6-Cell Sprinkle Mix, 7.3 oz.; this sprinkle mix offers assorted pink and white jimmies, white sugar pearls, heart-shapes and sparkling sugar. SRP: $6.29
- Wilton Blue Themed 6-Cell Sprinkle Mix, 6.77 oz; this unique mix of blues, greens, whites and yellow includes stars, assorted colors of jimmies, confetti and cute-shaped sprinkles as well as two shades of blue sparking sugar. SRP: $6.29
- Wilton Ready-to-Use Vanilla-Flavored Fondant in Pastel Pink and Pastel Blue colors, 24 oz.; decorate cakes and other treats in a soft pink or soft blue color with Wilton Pastel Pink Ready-to-Use Fondant. Great for covering a birthday cake, making fondant cut-outs or shaping decorations, such as flowers, leaves, animals, ribbons and bows, this easy to roll fondant makes cake decorating simple and fun. SRP: $11.49
Additions to Wilton Perfect Results Collection: this durable, nonstick line of bakeware ensures bakes come out perfect every time with easy release and even heating. New additions to this fan-favorite line include:
- Wilton Perfect Results Muffin, Baking and Oblong Pan Bakeware Set, 3 Piece; SRP: $29.99
- Wilton Perfect Results Bakeware Essentials Non-Stick Bakeware Set, 6-Piece; SRP: $54.99
- Wilton Perfect Results Oblong Cake Pan with Lid and Cutter, 3-Piece Set; SRP: $16.99
New products from Wilton can be found in-store and online at select mass, grocery, and specialty retailers nationwide. To learn more about new products or to find baking and decorating inspiration, visit www.wilton.com or follow Wilton on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.
