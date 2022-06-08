The Growing Popularity Of Cosmetic Surgery As A Result Of Media, Fashion, And Film Influences Is Propelling The Cosmetic Surgery Market At A Rate Of 4% As Per The Business Research Company's Cosmetic Surgery Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the cosmetic surgery market, the rising number of cosmetic surgery hospitals is driving the growth of the cosmetic surgery market. Cosmetic surgery is done to improve a person's appearance by repairing the damaged areas of skin and removing wrinkles or blemishes. The growing social and cultural influences such as the media, fashion, and film industry, peer pressure for appearance and attractiveness, and shifting dimensions of beauty have raised the number of cosmetic surgery hospitals all over the world. For example, in 2020, according to The American Society of Plastic Surgeons, a plastic surgery specialty organization, $16.7 billion was spent on cosmetic procedures in the U.S. A total of 15.6 million cosmetic procedures were completed, out of which 2.3 million were cosmetic surgical procedures, and 13.2 million were minimally invasive procedures, while 6.8 million included reconstructive procedures. The increasing popularity of cosmetic surgery has raised the number of hospitals, free-standing ambulatory surgical facilities, and office premises to conduct cosmetic surgery procedures.



The global cosmetic surgery market share is expected to grow from $39.01 billion in 2021 to $40.67 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%. The global cosmetic surgery market growth is expected to reach $48.84 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.7%.

Botulinum Toxin is a key trend gaining popularity in the cosmetic surgery market. The increasing demand for cosmetic surgeries and minimally invasive procedures has increased in the past few years. Botulinum Toxin injections, also known as Botox, are used to improve appearance by relaxing muscles that cause wrinkles. These injections are also used for treating medical conditions like eye problems, migraines, hyperhidrosis, and overactive bladder. For instance, in 2021, a study from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons found that Botox injections became the most popular non-invasive cosmetic procedure in 2020, with 4.4 million procedures performed in 2019.

Major players in the cosmetic surgery market are AbbVie, Cynosure, Alma Laser, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Galderma SA, Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, Evolus Inc., RevanceGalderma, Lumenis, Solta Medical, Syneron Candela, Sinclair Pharma PLC, Syneron, Teoxane Laboratories, Vital Esthetique, Polytech Health & Aesthetics GmbH, GC Aesthetics, HansBiomed Co. Ltd.

TBRC’s global cosmetic surgery industry analysis is segmented by procedure type into surgical procedures, non-surgical procedures, others; by provider into spas and cosmetic surgery centers, hospitals and specialty clinics; by sex into male, female; by application into liposuction, eyelid and nose surgery, body contouring, face reconstruction, cosmetic implants, others; by end-user into hospitals, surgical centers, others.

North America was the largest region in the cosmetic surgery market in 2021 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global cosmetic surgery market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the global cosmetic surgery market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



