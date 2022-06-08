The Digital X-Ray Devices Market Is Expected To Reach $13 Billion With The Rising Number Of Road Accident Cases As Per The Business Research Company's Digital X-Ray Devices Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the digital X-ray devices market, the rising number of road accident cases is expected to propel the growth of the digital X-ray devices market over the coming years. A road accident that meets the Vittel criteria for the severity of the trauma opens up new demand for digital X-ray devices. For instance, according to the US federal government, road fatalities spiked in the first half of 2021, the largest increase ever recorded in its reporting system’s history during a six-month period. More than 20,000 people died in motor vehicle crashes on U.S. roads in 2020, a nearly 20% increase from the same period in 2020. Therefore, a rising number of road accident cases drives the digital X-ray device market.



Request for a sample of the global digital X-ray devices market report

The global digital x-ray devices market share is expected to grow from $9.19 billion in 2021 to $9.93 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. The global digital x-ray devices industry growth is expected to reach $13.54 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.1%.

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the digital X-ray devices market. The integration of AI provides an opportunity for the use of digital X-ray devices in various applications. Artificial intelligence is used to engineer digital X-ray devices to detect coefficients and reduce diagnostic errors. For instance, in January 2020, Nanox, an innovative medical imaging technology company, developed a cloud-based software that will be designed to provide an end-to-end medical imaging service including radiologist matching, online and offline diagnostics review and annotation, connectivity to diagnostic assistive artificial intelligence systems, billing and reporting that helps the digital X-ray devices market grow worldwide.

Major players in the digital x-ray devices market are Siemens Healthineers, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, Canon, Inc., Carestream Health, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Hologic Inc., Samsung Medison, Konica Minolta, Hitachi Ltd., Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Varex Imaging Corporation, MinXray, Inc., ACTEON, Agfa-Gevaert Group.

TBRC’s global digital x-ray devices market analysis is segmented by technology into direct radiography, computed radiography; by portability into handheld systems, portable X-ray systems, mobile X-ray systems, floor-to-ceiling mounted systems, ceiling mounted systems, fixed digital X-ray systems; by application into general radiography, chest imaging applications, orthopaedic applications, cardiovascular imaging, other general radiography applications, dental applications, mammography, cancer, fluoroscopy; by end-user into hospitals, diagnostic centres, dental care centres.

North America was the largest region in the digital X-ray devices market in 2021 and is also expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global digital x-ray device market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the global digital x-ray equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Digital X-Ray Devices Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide digital X-ray devices market overviews, digital X-ray devices market analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, digital X-ray devices market segments and geographies, digital X-ray devices market trends, digital X-ray devices market drivers, digital X-ray devices market restraints, digital X-ray devices market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Not the market you are looking for? Check out some similar market intelligence reports:

X-Ray Systems Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – By Product Type (Computed Tomography, Mobile X-Ray Devices, C-Arm Devices, Dental X-Ray, Mammography, Other Product Types), By Application (Cardiovascular, Respiratory, Mammography, Dental, Orthopedics, Other Applications), By Image Type (2D Images, 3D Images, 4D Images), By Technology (Analog X-Ray Machine, Digital X-Ray Machine), By Type (Portable Type, Stationary Type) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Dental X-Ray Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Extraoral X-Ray Systems, Intraoral X-Ray Systems, Hybrid X-Ray Systems), By Application (Cosmetics, Medical, Forensics), Urolithiasis, Non-Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer (NMIBC)), By Technology (Digital, Analog) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

3D Medical Imaging Devices Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Ultrasound, X-Ray, CT Scan, Other Types), By End User (Diagnostic Centers, Hospitals, Research Centers), By Application (Gynecology And Obstetrics, Cardiology, Neurology, Orthopedics, Oncology) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.