Ålandsbanken Abp

Changes in company’s own shares

08.06.2022 at 18:30 EET



Ålandsbanken Abp: Acquisitions of own shares 08.06.2022





Date 08.06.2022 Exchange



Bourse trade Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (XHEL)



Buy Share class ALBBV Amount 605 Average price/share 30.2365 EUR Highest price/share 30.3000 EUR Lowest price/share 30.0000 EUR Total price 18,293.08 EUR

The shares held by Ålandsbanken Abp on 08.06.2022:





ALBBV 6779

On behalf of Ålandsbanken Abp



Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)





Antti Salakka Janne Tiihonen

For more information, please contact:



Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, Bank of Åland Plc, tel +358 40 512 7505

