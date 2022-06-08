Visionstate’s WANDA™ to be Highlighted at ISSA Convention

EDMONTON, Alberta, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visionstate Corp. (TSXV: VIS) (“Visionstate” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Bunzl Canada (bunzlcanada.ca) will be showcasing its exclusive IoT Cleaning Platform, WandaNEXT™, on June 8 and 9, 2022 at ISSA Canada, the country’s premier showcase for cleaning and hygiene products, services, and technology. This unique trade show and conference creates a forum for insights on best practices, industry certifications, training and educational programming, and relevant and emerging topics within the Canadian facility and cleaning markets.



“We are very excited to showcase WandaNEXT™ at ISSA this year,” said Margo Hunnisett, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Bunzl Canada. “The platform continues to evolve, thanks to the active participation of many of our customers across Canada. The result is an industry-leading product that is, quite literally, designed for and by customers who view state-of-the art facility cleaning and hygiene as critical to their key stakeholders, and to their businesses.”

WandaNEXT™ enables healthcare, education, assisted living, and commercial facilities to track and verify cleaning activities, validate quality through regularly scheduled audits, and alert cleaning teams to service requirements (such as discharge cleaning routines). It also facilitates schedule optimization, activity management, consumption tracking, end-user feedback, and administrative reporting.

Visionstate IoT, original developer of the platform, continues to work in partnership with Bunzl Canada to develop new system features and functionality. The partners are about to launch a new pilot project that integrates surface diagnostics using ATP testing technology.

“We are extremely proud to have WandaNEXT™ featured at ISSA,” said Visionstate CEO, John Putters. “This provides us an opportunity to demonstrate to the industry the value of the platform as an essential tool to improve cleaning quality and help prevent the outbreak of disease.”

WandaNEXT™ can be purchased through an annual subscription fee for each activation of the mobile application which has unlimited scalability and is applicable to diverse industry sectors. It has a growing installation base that includes healthcare, education, retail, commercial office, conference, airport, and distribution facilities across Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom and Europe.

The WandaNEXT™ platform will be featured exclusively at booth #607 at the show. Its capabilities are applicable to all areas of a facility but will be demonstrated with an initial rollout in the restrooms at the Metro Convention Centre during the event.

About WANDA™

Designed to track cleaning and maintenance activities, the mobile version of WANDA™ has unlimited scalability and is applicable to diverse industry sectors, including hospitals, airports, shopping centres, community recreational facilities, schools and universities, senior’s care facilities, and even large municipalities. The mobile app is also quick to deploy and is based on a subscription model to eliminate upfront costs.

Visionstate charges a monthly or annual subscription fee for each activation of the mobile application and measures success based on the rate of customer acquisition, which is a standard measure of performance for technology companies that are based on the Software as a Service (SaaS) model. Customer acquisition increases residual income throughout the 36-month term of each contract and carries a high margin on sales.

About Visionstate Corp.

Visionstate Corp. (TSXV: VIS) is a growth-oriented company that invests in the research and development of promising new technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. Through Visionstate Inc., it helps businesses improve operational efficiencies, reduce costs, and elevate customer satisfaction with its state-of-the-art devices that track and monitor guest activities and requests. The footprint of its WANDA™ smart device now extends to hospitals, airports, shopping centres, and other public facilities across and beyond North America. Through building up a collection of synergistic technologies, Visionstate Corp. will continue to innovate, reduce environmental impact, and transform consumer experiences.

