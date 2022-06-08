The Global Dairy Desserts Market is expected to grow by $ 977.41 mn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period

New York, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dairy Desserts Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284033/?utm_source=GNW

5% during the forecast period. Our report on the dairy desserts market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing number of product launches, health benefits offered by dairy products, and increasing number of dairy development programs.

The dairy desserts market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The dairy desserts market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Yogurt

• Cream

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the expansion of vendors offering dairy desserts as one of the prime reasons driving the dairy desserts market growth during the next few years. Also, growing demand for HPP in the dairy dessert sector and the emergence of private-label brands will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on dairy desserts market covers the following areas:

• Dairy desserts market sizing

• Dairy desserts market forecast

• Dairy desserts market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading dairy desserts market vendors that include Becoolz Ice Creams and Frozen Desserts, Chobani Global Holdings LLC, Conagra Brands Inc., Coolhull Farm, Dana Dairy Group, Danone SA, Dodla Dairy Ltd., General Mills Inc., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, Iceland Foods Ltd., LACTALIS Group, Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, Royal FrieslandCampina NV, Silver Pail Dairy, Siveele BV, The Kraft Heinz Co., Turkey Hill Dairy, Unilever PLC, and Unternehmensgruppe Theo Muller. Also, the dairy desserts market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

