Kering: Capital Markets Day 2022

English French

PRESS RELEASE



June 8, 2022

KERING – 2022 CAPITAL MARKETS DAY

On June 8 and 9, 2022, in Paris, Kering is holding an event for the financial community.

On that occasion, the Group will provide updates on the growth plans and ambitions of Yves Saint Laurent, Kering Eyewear and Gucci.

Presentations will be uploaded, throughout the two days, on the Group’s website at the following address: www.kering.com/en/finance/publications/, and according to the following indicative calendar:

Wednesday, June 8, late afternoon (Paris Time): Yves Saint Laurent

Thursday, June 9, morning (Paris Time): Kering Eyewear and Gucci

Transcripts of the Q&A sessions will be provided on the Kering website in the following days.

About Kering

A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods and Jewelry: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, as well as Kering Eyewear. By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Houses to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow’s Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. We capture these beliefs in our signature: “Empowering Imagination”. In 2021, Kering had over 42,000 employees and revenue of €17.6 billion.

Contacts

Press

Emilie Gargatte +33 (0)1 45 64 61 20 emilie.gargatte@kering.com

Marie de Montreynaud +33 (0)1 45 64 62 53 marie.demontreynaud@kering.com

Analysts/investors

Claire Roblet +33 (0)1 45 64 61 49 claire.roblet@kering.com

Laura Levy +33 (0)1 45 64 60 45 laura.levy@kering.com

Attachment