Ben Joyce Partners With Fanpage & ALC to Mint First Ever NFT

DALLAS, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ben Joyce, pitcher for the University of Tennessee Volunteers baseball team, broke the college world record for the fastest pitch ever thrown in college baseball and has now teamed up with Fanpage and Athlete Licensing Company to mint his first-ever NFT to commemorate this historic event.

Unless they were living under a rock on May 1, 2022, everyone heard about the pitch. It was the pitch barely seen around the world. Barely seen because it was traveling at a speed of 105.5 mph, which is the fastest pitch ever recorded in college baseball history. And now, for a limited time, collectors will have the chance to own the NFT, which has been created to commemorate this historic moment in time.

"NFTs are quickly becoming a go-to vehicle for college athletes to monetize their name, image and likeness," said Billy Rodgers, Fanpage CEO. "It not only offers collectors an opportunity to invest in the future of rising athletes but also gives fans, alumni and boosters the ability to help support these kids who dedicate so much of their lives to playing sports and bringing immense value to their universities."

On June 8, this exclusive, one-of-a-kind NFT collectible will be sold via auction at benjoyce.fanpage.com. The auction for this 1-of-1 Gold edition NFT will run for four days and will sure to be a valuable and coveted piece of digital memorabilia, which will be minted on the Polygon blockchain. In addition, a Silver, Bronze, and Common edition have been created which will be sold at lower price points and in larger quantities to give baseball fans everywhere the chance to own a piece of history.

About Ben Joyce:

Benjamin Alan Joyce is a native of Knoxville, Tennessee, and always dreamed of playing baseball for his hometown Volunteers. That dream came true two years ago, and now at 21 years old, Ben is taking the mound at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. Ben graduated from the University of Tennessee this year with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Finance. Prior to attending UT, Ben attended Walters State Community College, which is known for showcasing their baseball talent in the JUCO ranks. Ben went to school at Farragut High School and played baseball for the Admirals along with his identical twin brother Zach. His parents are Joni and Alan Joyce and they still reside in the Farragut area. To learn more, contact ajoyce@fbg.com.

About Fanpage:

Fanpage is a boutique NFT platform for music artists, athletes, brands and influencers, with a mission to bring NFTs to the masses. The company works hand-in-hand with Creators from design and creation to pricing, inventory and roll-out strategy. Fanpage then provides its Creators with the tools to sell their NFTs directly to their fans using a simple credit card transaction, while also catering to NFT enthusiasts by allowing Fanpage NFTs to be transferred and resold on third-party marketplaces. To learn more, contact Fanpage at info@fanpage.com or visit fanpage.com.

About Athlete Licensing Company (ALC):

ALC is a name, image, and likeness (NIL) company that provides transparent NIL representation, administration, and brand monetization to student athletes. ALC boasts a wealth of experience in the intellectual property world and brings significant expertise in NCAA-compliance requirements, tech-enabled brand management and administrative support with monthly royalty statements to athletes. Memberships start at $50 per month and include comprehensive NIL administration. To learn more, visit athlete-licensing.com or contact bbramhall@athlete-licensing.com.

