The Global Automated Microscopy Market is expected to grow by $ 1.08 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.87% during the forecast period

87% during the forecast period. Our report on the automated microscopy market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing adoption of automated systems in laboratories, the high prevalence of cancer, and improvement in healthcare and IT infrastructure in emerging economies.

The automated microscopy market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.



The automated microscopy market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Optical microscopes

• Electron microscopes

• Scanning probe microscopes

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the advances in automated microscopy as one of the prime reasons driving the automated microscopy market growth during the next few years. Also, increased investments in r&d activities and rise in clinical trials in developing nations will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on automated microscopy market covers the following areas:

• Automated microscopy market sizing

• Automated microscopy market forecast

• Automated microscopy market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automated microscopy market vendors that include Agilent Technologies Inc., Anton Paar GmbH, ATM Qness GmbH, Bruker Corp., Danaher Corp., Hitachi Ltd., HORIBA Ltd., JEOL Ltd., Lambert Instruments BV, Nanosurf AG, Nikon Corp., Olympus Corp., Oxford Instruments Plc, PAMAS PARTIKELMESS- UND ANALYSESYSTEME GMBH, Prior Scientific Instruments Ltd., PVA TePla AG, Semilab Semiconductor Physics Laboratory Co. Ltd., Shimadzu Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Zaber Technologies Inc., and Carl Zeiss AG. Also, the automated microscopy market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

