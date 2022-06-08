INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That Securities Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed on Behalf of Investors in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR), IronNet, Inc. (IRNT), and Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that securities class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of investors in securities of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc., IronNet Inc., and Teladoc Health, Inc. Investors have until the deadlines below to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuits. Additional information about each case can be found at the links provided below.



Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (“Innovative Industrial Properties” or the “Company”) (NYSE: IIPR)

Class Period: May 7, 2020 to April 13, 2022

Pending Court: U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 24, 2022

The lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that Innovative Industrial Properties’ focus is to be a cannabis company lender rather than a REIT; (2) that the true values of Innovative Industrial Properties’ properties are significantly lower than Innovative Industrial Properties represents; (3) existential issues in its top customers; (4) that as a result, its top customers may not be able to continue making payments to Innovative Industrial Properties and Innovative Industrial Properties would face significant issues replacing these customers; and (5) that as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

For additional information on the Innovative Industrial Properties lawsuit please visit this website.

IronNet, Inc. (“IronNet” or the “Company”) (NYSE: IRNT)

Class Period: September 15, 2021 to December 15, 2021

Pending Court: U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 21, 2022

The lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company had materially overstated its business and financial prospects; (ii) the Company was unable to predict the timing of significant customer opportunities which constituted a substantial portion of its publicly-issued FY 2022 financial guidance; and (iii) the Company had not established effective disclosure controls and procedures to reasonably ensure its public disclosures were timely, accurate, complete, and not otherwise misleading.

For additional information on the IronNet lawsuit please visit this website.

Teladoc Health, Inc. (“Teladoc” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TDOC)

Class Period: October 28, 2021 to April 27, 2022

Pending Court: U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 5, 2022

The lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) increased competition, among other factors, was negatively impacting Teladoc’s BetterHelp and chronic care businesses; (ii) accordingly, the growth of those businesses was less sustainable than Defendants had led investors to believe; (iii) as a result, Teladoc’s revenue and adjusted EBITDA projections for FY 2022 were unrealistic; (iv) as a result of all the foregoing, Teladoc would be forced to recognize a significant non-cash goodwill impairment charge; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

For additional information on the Teladoc lawsuit please visit this website.

About Kirby McInerney LLP:

Kirby McInerney is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney’s website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Thomas W. Elrod, Esq.

(212) 371-6600

investigations@kmllp.com

www.kmllp.com