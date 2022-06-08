New York, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Leisure Boats Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900851/?utm_source=GNW
Global Leisure Boats Market to Reach $44.5 Billion by 2026
Leisure boats are recreational boats intended for recreation, pleasure and tourism activity. The global market for these boats is bolstered by increasing disposable income and expansion of the tourism industry across emerging economies. The market is gaining from increasing participation in competitive and recreational boating activity coupled with technological advances and introduction of connected boats. First-time boaters and lifelong enthusiasts are expected to continue driving demand for leisure boat market. Demand is also boosted by consumer attention on luxury options and the ongoing trend to own accommodations and vacation homes near water-bodies. The introduction of leisure boats with advanced features such as digital dashboards, digital throttles and joystick controls is driving first-time sales.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Leisure Boats estimated at US$35 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$44.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period. Motorized/Power Boats, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.9% CAGR and reach US$28.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Motorized Boats segment is readjusted to a revised 2.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Non-motorized boats enjoy high acceptance among customers in different income and age groups owing to their easy availability and diverse options in terms of sizes and shapes. Growth in the segment is supported by affordable price points and increasing use of canoes and kayaks in adventurous water sports.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $15.1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $4.3 Billion by 2026
The Leisure Boats market in the U.S. is estimated at US$15.1 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.3 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 3.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR. Leisure boast are finding increasing acceptance across countries or regions with vast coastlines and waterways. Growth in the US market is led by increasing acceptance of recreational watercraft and growing popularity of various marine recreational activities such as cruising and boating. Factors such as affordability, terrain and environment are playing a vital role in driving the European market. Rising disposable income and spending on recreational activities presents immense growth opportunities in Asia-Pacific region.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2019, 2020 & 2021
A Review of COVID-19 Impact on Global Travel & Tourism Industry
COVID-19 Impact on Travel & Tourism Industry: Growth Rate (%)
of Industry Revenues in Select Countries for 2020 Vs 2019
COVID-19 Impact on Tourism Industry: % Change in International
Tourist Arrivals by Region for 2019 and Q1 2020
Leisure Marine Industry amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Industry Witnesses an Uptick in Recreational Boating among
Scores of Boaters after Easing of Restrictions
Leisure Boats - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Leisure Boat: An Overview
Types of Leisure Boats
Market Outlook: Popularity of Boating Activity Up-Thrusts
Global Leisure Boat Market to Prime Point
Select Stats
Influx of Emerging Technologies Set to Transform & Boost
Boating Industry
New Leisure Boat Category Adds New Revenue Pockets to Leisure
Boat Market
Regional Market Overview
Recent Market Activity
Select New Launches
World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Popularity of Nautical Tourism Underpins Market Expansion
Established Image of Chartering in Vacations Fuels Growth
Leisure Boats Integrated with Advanced Technologies Come to the
Fore
Prominent Trends Benefitting Leisure Boat Market in Big Way
GPS Tracking Technology
Automated Boats
Smart Boats Enter the Fray
Adoption of AI Solutions Gains Momentum
Digital Dashboards & Social Media
Rising Significance of Software in Recreational Maritime Industry
Rising Demand for Personalized Leisure Boats to Drive Growth
Boats Enjoy New Highs with Outboard Power Kick
Electric Leisure Boating Makes Waves
Introduction of Hybrid Propulsion System in Leisure Boats
Factors Inhibiting Electric Leisure Boats from Sailing into
Mainstream
High Net Worth Individuals: A Key Customer Class
Breakdown of Ownership of Yachts by Length: 2019
Geographic Localization of Ultra High Net Worth Individuals: 2019
Geographical Localization of HNW Individuals: 2019
Percentage Breakdown of Number HNWI Individuals by Wealth Tier:
2019
Top Countries in Terms of Number of Millionaires as % of Adult
Population:
Yachting to Gain from Rise in UHNW Individuals
Boating Industry Targets Millennials and Gen-Z
Global Millennial Population Facts & Figures: Important
Opportunity Indicators
Percentage of People Going to Boating Regularly in the US by
Age Group: 2019
Boat Ownership in the US as % of Population, by Age Group: 2019
Global Millennials Population by Region (2018): Percentage
Breakdown of Number of Millennials for North America, Europe,
China & Japan, Latin America and Rest of World
Surging Interest in Sailing among Women Opens Up Growth Avenues
Increasing Disposable Incomes to Propel Sales
Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the
Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the
Years 2020, 2025, 2030
Emergence of Recreational Fishing as Favorite Pastime Widens
Opportunities
Surging Popularity of Kayak Fishing Benefits Market Expansion
Digital Technologies Become Pervasive in the Boating Industry
Disruptive Technologies Transforming Sports Fishing Boats over
the Years
REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW
US Boat Industry: An Overview
US Sees Sustained Interest in Boating: Number of Adult
Participants in Boating (in Million) for the Period 2010-2020
Number of Participants in Sailing (in Million) in the US: 2006,
2008, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020
US Boat Unit Sales by Type (in %): 2019
China: A High-Growth Market for Leisure Boats
Yacht Industry : An Overview
Europe
Boating Industry and EU Recovery Plan
Mediterranean Basin: The Hub for Recreational Boating in Europe
France
Germany
The United Kingdom
Poland
Southeast Asia
Middle East
Brazil
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
