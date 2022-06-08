New York, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Leisure Boats Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900851/?utm_source=GNW

Global Leisure Boats Market to Reach $44.5 Billion by 2026



Leisure boats are recreational boats intended for recreation, pleasure and tourism activity. The global market for these boats is bolstered by increasing disposable income and expansion of the tourism industry across emerging economies. The market is gaining from increasing participation in competitive and recreational boating activity coupled with technological advances and introduction of connected boats. First-time boaters and lifelong enthusiasts are expected to continue driving demand for leisure boat market. Demand is also boosted by consumer attention on luxury options and the ongoing trend to own accommodations and vacation homes near water-bodies. The introduction of leisure boats with advanced features such as digital dashboards, digital throttles and joystick controls is driving first-time sales.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Leisure Boats estimated at US$35 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$44.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period. Motorized/Power Boats, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.9% CAGR and reach US$28.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Motorized Boats segment is readjusted to a revised 2.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Non-motorized boats enjoy high acceptance among customers in different income and age groups owing to their easy availability and diverse options in terms of sizes and shapes. Growth in the segment is supported by affordable price points and increasing use of canoes and kayaks in adventurous water sports.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $15.1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $4.3 Billion by 2026



The Leisure Boats market in the U.S. is estimated at US$15.1 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.3 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 3.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR. Leisure boast are finding increasing acceptance across countries or regions with vast coastlines and waterways. Growth in the US market is led by increasing acceptance of recreational watercraft and growing popularity of various marine recreational activities such as cruising and boating. Factors such as affordability, terrain and environment are playing a vital role in driving the European market. Rising disposable income and spending on recreational activities presents immense growth opportunities in Asia-Pacific region.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2019, 2020 & 2021

A Review of COVID-19 Impact on Global Travel & Tourism Industry

COVID-19 Impact on Travel & Tourism Industry: Growth Rate (%)

of Industry Revenues in Select Countries for 2020 Vs 2019

COVID-19 Impact on Tourism Industry: % Change in International

Tourist Arrivals by Region for 2019 and Q1 2020

Leisure Marine Industry amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Industry Witnesses an Uptick in Recreational Boating among

Scores of Boaters after Easing of Restrictions

Leisure Boats - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Leisure Boat: An Overview

Types of Leisure Boats

Market Outlook: Popularity of Boating Activity Up-Thrusts

Global Leisure Boat Market to Prime Point

Select Stats

Influx of Emerging Technologies Set to Transform & Boost

Boating Industry

New Leisure Boat Category Adds New Revenue Pockets to Leisure

Boat Market

Regional Market Overview

Recent Market Activity

Select New Launches

World Brands



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Popularity of Nautical Tourism Underpins Market Expansion

Established Image of Chartering in Vacations Fuels Growth

Leisure Boats Integrated with Advanced Technologies Come to the

Fore

Prominent Trends Benefitting Leisure Boat Market in Big Way

GPS Tracking Technology

Automated Boats

Smart Boats Enter the Fray

Adoption of AI Solutions Gains Momentum

Digital Dashboards & Social Media

Rising Significance of Software in Recreational Maritime Industry

Rising Demand for Personalized Leisure Boats to Drive Growth

Boats Enjoy New Highs with Outboard Power Kick

Electric Leisure Boating Makes Waves

Introduction of Hybrid Propulsion System in Leisure Boats

Factors Inhibiting Electric Leisure Boats from Sailing into

Mainstream

High Net Worth Individuals: A Key Customer Class

Breakdown of Ownership of Yachts by Length: 2019

Geographic Localization of Ultra High Net Worth Individuals: 2019

Geographical Localization of HNW Individuals: 2019

Percentage Breakdown of Number HNWI Individuals by Wealth Tier:

2019

Top Countries in Terms of Number of Millionaires as % of Adult

Population:

Yachting to Gain from Rise in UHNW Individuals

Boating Industry Targets Millennials and Gen-Z

Global Millennial Population Facts & Figures: Important

Opportunity Indicators

Percentage of People Going to Boating Regularly in the US by

Age Group: 2019

Boat Ownership in the US as % of Population, by Age Group: 2019

Global Millennials Population by Region (2018): Percentage

Breakdown of Number of Millennials for North America, Europe,

China & Japan, Latin America and Rest of World

Surging Interest in Sailing among Women Opens Up Growth Avenues

Increasing Disposable Incomes to Propel Sales

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the

Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the

Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Emergence of Recreational Fishing as Favorite Pastime Widens

Opportunities

Surging Popularity of Kayak Fishing Benefits Market Expansion

Digital Technologies Become Pervasive in the Boating Industry

Disruptive Technologies Transforming Sports Fishing Boats over

the Years

REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW

US Boat Industry: An Overview

US Sees Sustained Interest in Boating: Number of Adult

Participants in Boating (in Million) for the Period 2010-2020

Number of Participants in Sailing (in Million) in the US: 2006,

2008, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020

US Boat Unit Sales by Type (in %): 2019

China: A High-Growth Market for Leisure Boats

Yacht Industry : An Overview

Europe

Boating Industry and EU Recovery Plan

Mediterranean Basin: The Hub for Recreational Boating in Europe

France

Germany

The United Kingdom

Poland

Southeast Asia

Middle East

Brazil



