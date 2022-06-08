DVCon U.S. 2023 Announces Call for Panel, Short Workshop and Tutorial Proposals for Upcoming In-person Conference & Expo

GAINESVILLE, Fla., June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2023 Design and Verification Conference and Exhibition United States (DVCon U.S.), sponsored by Accellera Systems Initiative, announces its call for panel, short workshop, and tutorial proposals. DVCon U.S. 2023 will be held February 27 -March 2, 2023, at the Doubletree Hotel in San Jose, California.



Panel Information

DVCon U.S. 2023 will host one panel session. The one-hour panel is intended to be a lively discussion among panelists and thought-provoking for attendees. It can be controversial and should be on a topic of interest to the design and verification community.

Suggested topics include: Experiences using design and/or verification IP for SoC development; Experiences applying machine-learning techniques; Experiences adopting functional-safety related standards such as ISO26262, DO-254, etc.; Design and verification sign-off and closure; Dealing with the technical and logistical challenges of multi-site projects; Developing, adopting and proliferating new standards; Experiences deploying a verification methodology library, especially the deployment of UVM; Designing and/or verifying complex ASICs and FPGAs using multiple HDLs and/or HVLs in a design cycle; Organizational and technological challenges in a pandemic; and What will our industry look like in 5-10 years given the COVID-19 disruption?

More information and guidelines can be found here.

Sponsored Short Workshops Information

Short workshops are sponsored 90-minute sessions available to all attendees registered for the full conference program. The workshops will be held on both Monday and Thursday during the conference. Presenters of short workshops can choose between a hands-on or lecture format. Short workshops are intended to provide more opportunities for participation from companies and exhibitors, especially smaller organizations, at an affordable level.

Sponsored Tutorials Information

The three-hour DVCon U.S. tutorials are available to all attendees and are included in full conference registration. Sponsored tutorials will be held on Thursday, March 2. The Committee is seeking sponsored tutorial topics that are current, have a high-level of interest and offer strong continuing educational content.

Suggested Topics

Suggested topics for both workshops and tutorials include: SystemVerilog for verification and/or design; SystemC/C/C++ design and/or verification of systems; SoC and software-driven verification; Assertion-based verification, SystemVerilog assertions, PSL, etc.; Coverage-driven verification; High-level synthesis; Low-power design and verification techniques; Secure/encrypted IP-based SoC design methods; Debug for design and verification; Mixed-signal modeling and verification; Transaction level modeling (TLM), ESL design, and IP integration (IP-XACT); Functional Safety; Security; Embedded software verification; Hardware/software co-development; Verification productivity methods; Formal methodology and static analysis; Emulation; Post SI debug; FPGA prototyping; Moving from proprietary solutions to standards-based design and verification; Portable Stimulus; Application-specific design verification challenges and techniques; Machine learning applications for verification and design; and Open source hardware/software/architecture.

Proposals

Proposals should be an abstract of the workshop or tutorial, two to five paragraphs and no more than 1,000 words.

Additional Information and Pricing

For more information on workshops, including pricing, visit here.

For more information on tutorials, including pricing, visit here.

Submission Deadline for Panel, Workshop and Tutorial Proposals

The deadline to submit panel, workshop and tutorial proposals is September 13, 2022.

About DVCon

DVCon is the premier conference for discussion of the functional design and verification of electronic systems. DVCon is sponsored by Accellera Systems Initiative, an independent, not-for-profit organization dedicated to creating design and verification standards required by systems, semiconductor, intellectual property (IP) and electronic design automation (EDA) companies. For more information about Accellera, please visit www.accellera.org. For more information about DVCon U.S., please visit here. Follow DVCon on Facebook, LinkedIn or @dvcon_us on Twitter or to comment, please use #dvcon_us.